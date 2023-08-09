Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and pop icon Rihanna own same luxury accessory worth €100,000

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and pop star Rihanna are the owner of the same luxury watch, which is worth around €100,000. The watch is from the famous Jacob & Co. brand, of which Ronaldo is an ambassador.

The name of the spectacular model common in between Rodriguez and Rihanna is, Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights Rose Gold Red, as per Hola. It has 251 rounded diamonds located on the dial, which is 44 mm in diameter.

Rodriguez showed off her watch on Instagram during her exotic Sardinia vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo. She is the owner of the red-colored version of the watch while Rihanna owns the steel-colored version of the watch.

The watch has a few special attributes as well. It can be submerged in 30 meters of depth inside water and has a battery backup that lasts as long as 40 hours.

Georgina Rodriguez and Rihanna are two of the owners of 101 specimens of the unique piece, which are owned by notable celebrities across the globe.

Here's what Georgina Rodriguez said about Cristiano Ronaldo proposing her

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a long-term relationship since 2016. The pair first met when Ronaldo plied his trade for La Liga giants Real Madrid while Rodriguez was a Gucci store employee.

The celebrity couple, however, are yet to get married. Rodriguez was once asked when the Portugal captain would propose to her, to which the model replied (via Sports Manor):

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are co-parents to five children, Cristiano Jr., Eva Maria, Alana Martina, Mateo Ronaldo, and Bella Esmeralda. While they have been in a long-term relationship for almost seven years, their marriage is something that fans are still curious about.