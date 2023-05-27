“Many thanks to my super team” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posts heartfelt message after dazzling at Cannes Film Festival

At Cannes, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gave a dazzling performance. Afterward, she took to Instagram to thank her team for helping her showcase her elegance at the events.

According to Daily Mail, Rodriguez stepped into the spotlight bedecked in an impressive one-million-pound diamond necklace. The remarkable jewelry glittered around the neck of the 29-year-old, drawing gasps from onlookers as she presented herself in a stunning black dress that shimmered.

The ensemble was completed with a basque-style top half of her gown with off-shoulder straps, adding an extra flair to her look. Georgina didn't stop at just captivating necklines and stunning silhouettes. The bold thigh-high split of her dress flashed a glimpse of her legs, further showcasing her beauty.

No less impressive was her choice of footwear. Pointed heels, audaciously picked to boost her height, elegantly complemented her presence. With her jet-black tresses elegantly tied back, the entire ensemble exuded a sense of glamour that was hard to ignore.

Adding another layer of splendor to the look was her choice of accessory. Georgina's Chopard pink tear-drop necklace, thought to be worth a staggering one million pounds, was as eye-catching as it was valuable, further amplifying the radiance she brought to the gala.

Post-event, Rodriguez took to social media to express her gratitude to her team. In an Instagram post, she lovingly said:

"Thank you very much to my super team 💖 You are the best ✨."

Georgina Rodriguez reveals brief split with Cristiano Ronaldo

In a candid revelation, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez delved into the poignant reasons behind their temporary separation back in 2016. The Argentine model disclosed that the sudden cardiac arrest of her late father was the triggering event that momentarily halted her relationship.

The romance between the 29-year-old model and Ronaldo blossomed back in 2016, and the couple now share two children. However, the continuity of their relationship faced a severe test when Rodriguez suffered a tremendous personal loss.

Her father, Jorge, fell victim to a devastating stroke in the same year she met Cristiano Ronaldo. This tragic incident led to a significant emotional upheaval for Georgina Rodriguez, causing a temporary disconnect in her relationship with the football icon.

Recalling those distressing times, Georgina Rodriguez revealed (via DailyPost):

"Cristiano had a lot of games, the thing with my father also happened then. I was a little absent, well I was sad and one day, we ran into each other at another event and he asked me for dinner… I thought: 'Finally, my chance has come."

In her Netflix series, "I Am Georgina," Rodriguez shared the challenges she faced seven years ago, shedding light on her emotional struggles. The chaotic period, marked by Cristiano Ronaldo's intense football schedule and her father's critical health condition, left Rodriguez in a state of deep melancholy.

