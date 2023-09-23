Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez spotted wearing traditional green abaya for Saudi National Day

According to Arab News, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was spotted donning a traditional green abaya in Riyadh to commemorate Saudi National Day.

The spotlight shifted momentarily from Ronaldo, who had been the focal point for Al-Nassr in their recent triumph over Al-Ahli, to Rodriguez, who stunned in green. Notably, she was engaged in a shopping spree at Laverne, a prominent Saudi fragrance brand.

The supermodel also took up the Saudi flag in a tribute to the nation's 93rd National Day celebrations. She is no stranger to the Saudi perfume label Laverne, having previously joined hands in a campaign earlier this year that focused on the fragrance 'Blue Laverne'.

During that campaign with the brand, Rodriguez was candid about her experiences in Saudi Arabia. The supermodel and entrepreneur expressed her appreciation for Saudi Arabia's family values, stating (via Arab News):

“I feel very safe in this country and really appreciate its family values. I felt very happy to be able to connect with this heaven on Earth. The power and magic that is in the Saudi desert is incredible."

Georgina Rodriguez was in the KSU Stadium stands with her children as Al-Nassr were buoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable performance against Al-Ahli. The Portuguese forward did not disappoint the crowd of 25,000, netting a brace for his team, the second goal a jaw-dropping shot from outside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez makes a mark on social media with private jet pictures

Georgina Rodriguez once again wowed her extensive online following with an insight into a private jet. The Spanish model and influencer posted a series of photographs in which she sported a chic short white dress, leaving her 51.4 million Instagram followers impressed.

Posing effortlessly for the camera with her legs crossed, Rodriguez took fans on a vicarious journey as she jetted off in search of sun-soaked adventures.

According to The Sun, she turned the lens toward the sky, sharing breathtaking views from the aircraft with her followers. She also gave them a glimpse into her exquisite jewellery collection. Upon touching down, Rodriguez posted yet another selfie, this time savoring the sunlight before setting out on a water-based excursion.

However, it's not just relaxed settings and jet-setting that occupy Rodriguez's time. She's also been proactive in keeping her fans updated on her fitness endeavors. Another picture showcased her fit body, as she flaunted her toned physique while enjoying a swim during her vacation.