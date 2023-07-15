Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo as he meets fans alongside Marcelo Brozovic during Al-Nassr pre-season 

Cristiano Ronaldo recently met up with Al-Nassr fans alongside new-signing Marcelo Brozovic.

The two players were not a part of the starting XI as Al-Alamy secured a 5-1 win in their friendly against Farense. Anderson Talisca bagged a brace during the clash in Portugal, including a spectacular free-kick goal.

Ronaldo has just joined the club's camp as the team look to regroup under new manager Luis Castro. While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't play, he took time to meet up with the fans after the match.

Meanwhile, Brozovic recently joined Al-Nassr from Inter Milan for €18 million on a three-year contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Instagram story

Ronaldo and Brozovic are expected to play when Al-Nassr take on Celta Vigo in their next pre-season friendly match in Japan.

New Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in team

After a trophyless campaign last term, Al-Nassr have appointed Luis Castro as the new manager. The 61-year-old Portuguese manager last took charge of Brazilian club Botafogo.

After his appointment, Castro spoke about his ambitions and outlined his plans to lead Al-Alamy to glory during the 2023-24 campaign. He also spoke about having Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks. He said (via Record Portugal):

"We are in a construction process. The team is waiting for some units to be completed. The first sensations are good, with the players very available for work. It is normal at this stage of the season. The conditions are great to develop the work."

Further speaking about having Ronaldo in the team, Castro said:

"We are happy to have the best players in history with us. It is always a reason to be happy to have the opportunity to work with him and he is an inspiration to many of our colleagues on a daily basis. It is a responsibility for all of us to fight to achieve our goals and he is clearly the reference of the team."

Ronaldo scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 matches across competitions in his first half season with the Riyadh-based club. He arrived at the club in January earlier this season after leaving Manchester United in November 2022.