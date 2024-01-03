Cristiano Ronaldo spends £65,000 on expensive gift for Brazilian singer who performed at birthday party for mother in Madeira

Cristiano Ronaldo recently gifted Brazilian singer Luan Santana a Rolex watch after his performance at his mother's birthday party on New Year's Eve.

Ronaldo flew to his hometown Madeira, Portugal on December 31 to celebrate his mother Maria Dolores Aveiro's 69th birthday. Singer Luan Santana performed at the party and received an incredible gift after his performance.

As a token of gratitude and appreciation, Cristiano Ronaldo gifted Santana a Rolex watch worth £65,000 (via Goal). The singer was left awestruck, revealing that it was his first Rolex watch. He said:

“You didn’t do that, no. For God’s sake, man. You know this is my first, right? My first Rolex. What moment! From the hands of man.”

You can watch the video below:

Santana also shared a post from the party on his Instagram account with the caption:

"What an honor to start 2024 alongside this very special family!! thanks for the invite, @cristiano"

The Rolex watch to Santana wasn't the only gift Cristiano Ronaldo presented on the night, though. He also gifted his mother a new Porsche Cayenne for her 69th birthday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently free from footballing duties as the Saudi Pro League stops for a winter break. He is expected to be in action next in a highly-anticipated friendly clash with Al-Nassr against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets himself a target for 2024

The legendary forward ended 2023 as the top scorer in world football with 54 goals for club and country, above the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. Cristiano Ronaldo scored 44 goals for Al-Nassr in the calendar year and 10 for Portugal.

He scored his final goal of the year in Al-Nassr's 4-1 win at Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on December 30. After the game, he set a target for himself for 2024, saying on SSC Sports:

"I'm very happy, it was a good year for me as an individual and as a collective. I scored so many goals, I helped the team a lot at Al-Nassr and for the national team. I feel good, I feel happy and next year I will try to do it again."

Ronaldo will return to competitive action when Al-Nassr face Al-Feiha away in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 on February 12.