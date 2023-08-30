Chelsea managed to defeat Wimbledon by a scoreline of 2-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup despite falling behind by a goal. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

The Blues fell behind in the first half as Robert Sanchez conceded a penalty, which James Tilley converted. Noni Madueke went on to equalize from the penalty spot at the end of the first half.

Enzo Fernandez then managed to bag his first goal for the club, as the Argentine midfielder netted in the 72nd minute of the game. His effort from outside the box turned out to be the eventual winner.

While Mauricio Pochettino named a young starting line-up for the match, he needed to call upon the big names for his team to get the win.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the result, with one of them writing on Twitter:

"Cucurella doing his best to impress Manchester United."

Another fan commented:

"Enzo Fernandez>>>>> Bruno Fernandes."

Chelsea didn't have it easy against Wimbledon. However, they managed to book a spot in the third round of the competition, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the game:

Mauricio Pochettino hinted at giving Chelsea youngsters chances for the clash against Wimbledon

Mauricio Pochettino took charge at the start of the season to steady the troubled ship at Chelsea. However, the motto for the team has remained the same as last time as they look to rely on youth.

Ahead of the clash against Wimbledon, Pochettino hinted that several youth players could get chances and spoke about how exciting it is for him to nourish up-and-coming talents.

He said (via the Blues' website):

"They are 16 or 17 and have the possibility to play at Stamford Bridge in an official competition for the first team. It’s an exciting moment for them and for their families. I know what it means for them."

He added:

"I think it’s fantastic for us also to feel the excitement of a young guy who is with us for the first time. We had yesterday and today training with the first team and you can see their happiness."

The Blues, though, had a difficult outing. However, they managed to get the win, and the Stamford Bridge club have managed to secure a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup.