“Currently the best in the world”, “Bossed everything” - Fans in awe of display from Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate during 1-0 win over Brazil

Fans hailed Cristian Romero after he had a stellar performance, helping Lionel Messi's Argentina secure a hard-fought 1-0 win against Brazil on Tuesday, November 21.

Tensions were extremely high before the game resulting in Brazilian and Argentinian fans clashing in the stands. The kick-off was delayed by around 30 minutes after Lionel Messi led his teammates back into the tunnel as the scene grew more violent, with police trying to contain the fans in the stands.

The first half was evenly contested between both South American giants. Gabriel Martinelli should have broken the deadlock in the 44th minute but was denied by Romero's excellent goal-line clearance.

Nicolas Otamendi made it 1-0 in the 63rd minute, and the goal proved to be the winner in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Maracana. Brazil attempted to get back into the game but were reduced to 10 men when Joelinton was sent off in the 81st minute.

Lionel Messi and Co. were able to hold on to their lead to secure all three points. They continue to be at the summit of the CONMEBOL standings with 15 points from six games.

Argentina fans waxed lyrical about Cristian Romero on social media. The 25-year-old put in a Player-of-the-Match performance, having a pass accuracy of 100%, an accurate long ball rate of 100%, and winning all four of his tackles. He also made four clearances, two recoveries, and won eight duels.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"I said he is currently the best in the world, people don’t listen"

Another fan wrote:

"Cuti Romero appreciation tweet. Man was colossal tonight. He bossed everything."

Brazil vs Lionel Messi's Argentina: Exploring the stats from World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi's Argentina were able to dig deep and get back to winning ways by securing an important 1-0 win against Brazil in hostile conditions. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

La Albiceleste had slightly more possession, keeping 51% of the ball. They also attempted a total of 425 passes with an accuracy of 86%. In contrast, Brazil had 49% possession and attempted 401 passes with an accuracy of 88%.

Brazil had more opportunities to get a result but were unable to make the most of their chances. They landed a total of eight shots with four being on target. On the other hand, Argentina had eight shots in total with two being on target.

After the game, the Selecao dropped to sixth in the standings with just seven points from six matches. They are on a three-game losing streak and have just one point in their last four games.