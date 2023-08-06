Danny Murphy makes bold Premier League top 4 prediction

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has tipped Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to finish in the Premier League top four this season.

With the Premier League commencing in less than a week's time, pundits have been busy making predictions for the season. Murphy expects the top four to largely remain the same, with Manchester City winning the title. However, he reckons Liverpool will replace Newcastle United on the list.

"(Manchester) City won’t have it all their own way but I do think they edge it again," Murphy wrote in The Daily Mail. "Arsenal will be stronger after last season too. Liverpool and Manchester United, managed by Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag will round off the top four in my predictions."

Murphy believes Newcastle will lose their place in the Premier League top four due to their UEFA Champions League commitments. He added that Chelsea will take time to settle into life under Mauricio Pochettino, while Tottenham Hotspur's lack of depth in defense will cost them.

"I think Newcastle might just miss out because of the extra Champions League fixtures," Murphy added. "Chelsea will need a bit of time under Mauricio Pochettino to settle into the way he wants to play. Tottenham have improved their attack with James Maddison but still don’t have the defenders they need to be solid at the back and that will cost them – again."

How have the Premier League giants fared in the transfer window?

Manchester City have seen Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez join Barcelona (free) and Al-Ahli (£30 million) this summer. They have, meanwhile, signed Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic for a combined sum of over £100 million. The Premier League champions are still on the hunt for an attacker, with Jeremy Doku and Michael Olise mooted as options.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have made three major additions to their squad, spending over £200 million. The north London giants have roped in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber this summer. They are also in the process of signing David Raya from Brentford.

Liverpool have seen Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave the club this summer. The Reds have acquired Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million. They are also in talks to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Fluminense's Andre.

Manchester United have had a busy summer transfer window, making three new major additions to their ranks. They have signed Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana for a combined sum of over £175 million. The Red Devils are also interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.