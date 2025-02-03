David Beckham keen on signing Argentine star at Inter Miami after missing out on Lionel Messi's ex-teammate Neymar - Reports

According to a report by BOLA VIP, David Beckham is closing in on signing an Argentine talent to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The MLS side is keen to strengthen the team with the arrival of attacking midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez but are yet to agree on a transfer fee with his club, Racing Club.

The MLS side were initially keen to sign Neymar, but the Brazilian opted for an emotional return to his boyhood club Santos after his contract with Al-Hilal was terminated.

Rodriguez is an exciting prospect in Argentine football who came through the youth ranks at Racing Club and broke into the first team in 2023. The 21-year-old has made 65 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring seven times and providing four assists to help the side to the Copa Sudamericana.

David Beckham will hope that a deal can be struck with the Argentine club for the midfielder’s services in the winter window. Rodriguez previously worked with Inter Miami manager and Lionel Messi's former teammate Javier Mascherano. He remains contracted to Racing Club until the summer of 2027.

“Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does” - David Beckham reveals Lionel Messi's next move after Inter Miami stint

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has revealed what Lionel Messi will do after his stint with Inter Miami. The legendary Argentine is widely believed to be the greatest player to ever play the sport but is at the fag end of a glorious career that saw him win every major trophy available.

Beckham revealed he had hoped that Messi would live in Miami after he hung up his boots, but conceded La Pulga only dreamed of a return to Barcelona. Speaking at the Economic Forum in Davis, the Englishman said via talkSPORT:

“I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires. But Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle.”

Lionel Messi is in the final year of his contract with Inter Miami and while talks are in place to extend his time at the club, at 37 he is unlikely to have many more years in Miami. The forward has been phenomenal since he joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023. He has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 39 games to help the side to the Supporters Shield and Leagues Cup.

