David De Gea reacts with hilarious Jose Mourinho reference after Casemiro receives red card in Manchester United win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro received a straight red card during their 2-1 Premier League home win against Crystal Palace on February 4. The Brazilian midfielder grabbed Will Hughes by the throat, leading to him getting sent off in the 70th minute of the match.

David de Gea reacted hilariously on Twitter to the decision after the game. The Spanish custodian brought back an iconic Jose Mourinho catchphrase to express his feelings about the situation.

After Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in 2014, the then-Blues manager, Mourinho, was furious about his side getting a goal disallowed. The Portuguese tactician, however, refused to speak on the matter as he repeatedly said after the game:

"I prefer not to speak. If I speak I am in big trouble."

Watch Jose Mourinho's iconic 2014 interview:

De Gea, who played under Mourinho during the Portuguese's time at Old Trafford, posted a gif of that comment. He posted this after being aggrieved about Casemiro's sending-off against Crystal Palace.

A melee between the two teams broke out as Antony was fouled near the sideline. The Brazilian midfielder joined the altercation and grabbed Hughes by the throat. The offense was justifiably adjudged to be red card worthy.

Manchester United fans, however, spotted another instance as they complained about their no. 18 getting sent off. Jordan Ayew briefly held Fred by the throat. Many believe the Ghanaian should have been given the same treatment as Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag's side, meanwhile, managed to secure a 2-1 win. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring via a seventh-minute penalty before Marcus Rashford scored the second in the 62nd minute.

Jeffrey Schlupp reduced the deficit for the visitors with his 76th-minute goal but it ended up being merely a consolation.

Ten Hag's side are currently third in the league with 42 points on the board from 21 games. They trail second-placed Manchester City by three points, having played one more game than the Cityzens.

Fans on Twitter reacted hilariously to Manchester United star Casemiro getting sent off

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

While Casemiro receiving a three-game suspension is a massive setback for Manchester United, fans on Twitter managed to see the funny side of it.

Check out some of the best reactions across Twitter:

