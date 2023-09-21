David Raya or Aaron Ramsdale? Peter Schmeichel makes bold claim on Arsenal's goalkeeping conundrum

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has provided his opinion on Arsenal's goalkeeping situation. Speaking on CBS Sports following the Gunners' Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven, he cast doubt on the signing of David Raya.

He said:

"Do you think Raya is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale? Cause I don't!"

Raya was a surprise signing from Brentford for Arsenal this season. The Spaniard was signed on loan from the Bees for £3 million, with a pre-agreed transfer fee of £27 million to make the move permanent next season. This move came despite a strong 2022-23 campaign for Aaron Ramsdale, leaving many to question the signing of the 28-year-old.

Raya made his first start for the club in the Premier League at the weekend against Everton. He also played in the UCL game against PSV.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta had this to say before the clash against the Toffees over the change between the sticks:

“I think I mentioned it that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position, with different characteristics, and we have got that now. And to maximise that they have to play games, and we have a lot of games coming up now.

“And we have the same with other players that we have rotated and there will be a lot of game-time in the next few games.”

The North London side were at their brilliant best, dismantling PSV 4-0 in their long-awaited return to the Champions League. They are set to face Tottenham Hotspur next.

Pundit blasts Arsenal manager for 'worst idea in football'

Arteta's decision to rotate goalkeepers has drawn criticism.

Former Newcastle United and West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop was critical of Arsenal's decision to rotate goalkeepers. Speaking to ESPN, he claimed that he was unable to understand the reasoning behind the decision.

He said:

“I am thoroughly confused by what Mikel Arteta is trying to get at,” said Hislop. “I don’t understand what he is saying. About his suggestion.

“As bad ideas go, this is right up there. I don’t think I have heard a worse idea in football. I am not sure whether it’s bad to think it or worse to say it out loud. I think what he has done there, and I have said this from the get-go, is that he has certainly alienated Aaron Ramsdale.

“I said all along. If David Raya is your number one, say that. That’s my number one, that’s who I am going with. If it’s Ramsdale, say that. But this kind of playing the two off each other, I don’t think it serves either well. This has gone above and beyond what I certainly didn’t expect.”

Raya made his first start for Arsenal against Everton in the Premier League. The Spaniard also made his UCL debut in the 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier that the plan was for Raya and erstwhile primary option Aaron Ramsdale to compete for the starting position. The 25-year-old Englishman was impressive last season as the Gunners launched an unlikely title charge.