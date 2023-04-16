Deadass dropping like flies", "Season well and truly over" - Manchester United fans lose their minds as midfielder joins long injury list

Christian Eriksen came in as a late replacement for Marcel Sabitzer for Manchester United ahead of their Premier League away clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 16). Sabitzer picked up a knock in warm-up and had to be replaced.

He's now the fourth notable first-team player to have picked up an injury recently. Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have also been sidelined.

Sabitzer played a starring role in United's most recent game against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League. The Austrian midfielder scored a brace in the 2-2 quarterfinal first-leg draw at Old Trafford in midweek. Since arriving on loan from Bayern Munich in January, Sabitzer has now scored three goals and provided one assist in 13 games across competitions.

Fans are worried after knowing about Sabitzer's injury. One reacted on Twitter:

"We’re deadass dropping Like flies."

Another wrote:

"our season is well and truly over."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Sabitzer picked up an injury ahead of Manchester United's Premier League away clash against Nottingham Forest:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains squad selection against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been forced to make a few changes to his team for the clash against Nottingham Forest.

Apart from Sabitzer, the likes of Martinez and Varane are also injured. That has opened the door for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Speaking about his changes, Ten Hag told MUTV (via United's website):

"As you say, they played often together; they are experienced, and they know what the demands are, We are really confident and believe they will give a strong performance.''

Tyrell Malacia is also not in the squad. Ten Hag explained the young full-back's absence:

''He has a sore knee, and already, he was struggling in the week. Today, it was too bad to start.''

United (59) pipped Newcastle United to third place following their 2-0 win at Forest. The Magpies suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa to remain on 56 points after 30 games.

Poll : 0 votes