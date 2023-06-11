"Deal agreed on €5m fee plus add-ons" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona will sign 19-year-old defender linked with Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona are set to sign 19-year-old Mikayil Faye, a player linked with Chelsea as well. The player is from HNL club NK Kustosija Zagreb.

Faye, 19, is a highly touted prospect. Apart from Barca, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund were also interested in him. Barca will pay €5 million plus ad-ons for Faye. Romano reported:

"EXCL: Barcelona are set to sign top talented centre back Mikayil Faye from NK Kustosija. Deal done, here we go. Born in 2004, linked with Chelsea and BVB — Barça see Faye as a potential future top player. Deal agreed on €5m fee plus add-ons, to be signed soon."

Xavi spoke about Sergio Busquets' replacement at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets leaves Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the season. The midfielder had a trophy-laden career since his senior team debut in 2008. He is a bonafide club legend.

Busquets' departure means that Barca need to scout the market for a midfielder in the summer. However, finding a player of Busquets' quality might not be an easy task. Speaking on the issue, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“The replacement of Busquets has to be one of a very, very high level. The pivot that comes has to win many duels, not be out of position and be physical. Names like Zubimendi, Kimmich, Amrabat always appear… There are a lot of media outlets, it’s normal. What you have to do is try to decide what’s best for Barça.”

Zubimendi has long been on the Blaugrana's shortlist. He has been very impressive for Real Sociedad in recent seasons. Apart from Zubimendi, Barca have also been linked with a shock swoop for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich. The German is one of the best players in the world in his position and could certainly enrich Xavi's side.

