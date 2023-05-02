"Defensive masterclass today", "Player of the match" - Arsenal fans hail star for 'solid' performance in 3-1 win over Chelsea

Arsenal fans praised centre-back Jakub Kiwior for his performance in their 3-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League clash at the Emirates on Tuesday, May 2.

Kiwior, who joined from Italian side Spezia in January, started at the heart of the defense alongside Gabriel Magalhaes. The Polish central defender had a solid outing as he completed 53 passes, committed no fouls, and made three interceptions.

Fans heaped praise on Kiwior for his defensive nous in the absence of the injured William Saliba. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Kiwior was a defensive masterclass today. He didn't put a foot wrong for the entire match. He has to be in the first eleven against Newcastle."

Another claimed:

"Jakob Kiwior is my player of the match, calm, just very good on the pitch."

Martin Odegaard scored a brace and Gabriel Jesus added another to hand Mikel Arteta's team a 3-0 lead in the first half. Although Noni Madueke pulled one back for the Blues in the second half, it was only a consolation.

The Gunners momentarily moved to the top of the Premier League table with the win. They have 78 points from 34 matches and hold a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, having played two more games than the Cityzens.

Kiwior was the star of the show for Arsenal in the eyes of many fans. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after his performance against Chelsea:

What's next for Arsenal after the win against Chelsea?

Arsenal managed their first win in five matches against Chelsea on Tuesday. The recent poor run of results has perhaps robbed the Gunners of the chance to win the Premier League for the first time since 2003-04.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, can hold their heads high in pride with their performances this season. They have pushed a strong Manchester City to the limit and will want to keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men until the end of the season.

The Gunners, though, have a tough trip to St. James' Park coming up in the league on Sunday, May 7. The Magpies are third in the table with 65 points from 33 games.

