"Delete club and sack Xavi now" "Give Lamine Yamal the No. 10 shirt" - Fans react as Barcelona play out thrilling 3-3 draw with Granada

Barcelona failed to close the gap to the top two sides in La Liga after playing out an eventful 3-3 draw at home to Granada on Sunday night (February 11). La Blaugrana needed a late leveler to avoid defeat against Granada, who delivered a top-notch performance against the defending champions.

Barca boss Xavi received a huge boost ahead of the match as captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and winger Raphinha returned from their respective injury layoffs. The German goalkeeper was immediately reinstated in the starting XI, while Raphinha started on the bench.

Barcelona were still without several key players, and it showed in their performance. They had to come from behind to pick up a point, which leaves them 10 points behind bitter rivals and league leaders Real Madrid and five adrift of second-placed Girona.

Barcelona fans, who were not happy with the team's performance, flocked to X to share their discontent. One fan wrote:

"Delete the club and sack Xavi now."

However, some fans had good things to say about teenage star Lamine Yamal.

"GIVE LAAAAAMMMMINNEEE YAMAL THE NUMBER 10 SHIRT RIGHT NOW! this boy is incredible young goat," one fan wrote.

See more reactions from X below:

Following the 3-3 draw, Barca's defensive frailties were laid bare as they now have an uphill task to defend their La Liga title.

Lamine Yamal stars in thrilling Barcelona draw

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal started the game for Barcelona and broke the deadlock in the 14th minute before Granada equalized through right-back Ricard Sanchez just before half-time. Manchester United loanee Facundo Pellistri scored his first goal at Granada around the hour mark to help his side take the lead.

Barcelona refused to stay down, and Robert Lewandowski made it 2-2 in the 63rd minute. Granada reclaimed their lead just three minutes later through Ignasi Miguel before Yamal scored his second of the game in the 80th minute.

Yamal, who now has three goals and two assists in La Liga this season, is one of the finest wingers in Europe. The 16-year-old has quickly become undroppable for Xavi due to his quality and has become a fan favorite at his boyhood club.