"Deserve it 100 per cent", "Maguire robbed" – Manchester United fans react as 28-year-old star set to be named new captain

Manchester United fans have expressed their elation following reports that Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new captain.

Earlier this week, former Red Devils captain Harry Maguire confirmed on social media that he has been relieved of his leadership duties. Taking to Twitter, he posted an emotional message:

"I wanted to say a massive thank you to the fans for all their brilliant support whilst I've been wearing the armband. Since the day I took on the role, three and a half years ago, it's been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It's one of the greatest honors in club football."

Maguire, who was named the club captain in early 2020, continued:

"I've done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility, and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."

On Thursday (July 20), acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter that Fernandes, 28, is set to take over captaincy duties from Maguire. Here's how fans reacted to the news, with one saying:

"He deserve it 100%, and Martinez should be the vice-captain."

Another, though, noted:

"Maguire robbed."

Here are the top Twitter reactions to the development:

Fernandes, 28, was the unofficial United captain on the pitch for most of the 2022-23 season with Maguire warming the bench for bulk of the term. The Portuguese registered 14 goals and 15 assists in 59 appearances across competitions campaign as United finished third in the Premier League.

A right-footed attacking midfielder, the 57-cap Portugal international has cemented himself as a vital part of the Red Devils' set-up since arriving in the winter of 2020. He joined Erik ten Hag's side from Sporting CP in a deal worth up to £68 million and has won a Carabao Cup.

The former Udinese and Sampdoria man has scored 64 goals and laid out 54 assists in 185 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Who could be named Manchester United vice-captain after latest captaincy decision?

Manchester United have a handful of experienced players to choose from for their new vice-captain. Raphael Varane is the main candidate to fill a Bruno Fernandes-shaped hole as the deputy to the captain.

Earlier, on Wednesday (July 19), Ten Hag handed Varane the armband during the Red Devils' 1-0 friendly win over Lyon at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburg, Scotland. Should the player be named United's vice-captain, he would bring a much-needed winning mentality and top-level experience to the dressing room.

Apart from the ex-Real Madrid defender, Manchester United could also opt to hand the vacant leadership to Casemiro. They could also burden Lisandro Martinez with more responsibility in the upcoming season.