"Deserves better", "I'm not watching" - Fans call out Carlo Ancelotti for benching Real Madrid star in game against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has drawn the ire of fans for excluding midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from his starting lineup against Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday (September 17).

Camavinga, 20, has been a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Stade Rennais in 2021. The defensive midfielder has made 103 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, scoring twice and assisting four times. He has started three of Madrid's four La Liga games this season, coming off the bench in the other.

The 20-year-old also played the full 90 minutes in France's 2-1 friendly defeat to Germany in midweek. So, Camavinga's absence from the starting lineup against Sociedad has drawn eyebrows, with veteran Toni Kroos starting in his place.

Madrid's four-man midfield against Sociedad comprises Kroos, new signing Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni. One fan reacted to Camavinga's absence in the starting XI, tweeting:

"Camavinga deserves better."

One chimed in:

"I knew Camavinga would be benched. I'm not watching."

Los Blancos have won their opening four La Liga games but trail Barcelona (13) by a point. The Blaugrana beat Real Betis 5-0 at home on Saturday to move atop the standings, but Madrid will regain top place by beating Sociedad.

How Real Madrid have fared this season?

Real Madrid have made a superb start to their 2023-24 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are the only side in the Spanish top flight to have won their first four league games.

Los Blancos opened their league season with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao before winning 3-1 at Getafe. The La Liga giants then prevailed by a solitary goal at Celta Vigo before welcoming Getafe to the renovated Santiago Bernabeu for their first competitive home game of the campaign.

Ancelotti's side prevailed 2-1, with new signing Jude Bellingham scoring in his fourth straight game. The 20-year-old now has five goals and an assist in four games, starting all four outings.

After the Sociedad game at home, Real Madrid will host Bundesliga side Union Berlin for their UEFA Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday (September 20).