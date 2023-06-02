“Destined for greatness”, “True baller” – Fans react as Premier League star chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Brighton & Hove Albion's Julio Enciso is the latest footballer to have his say on the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi GOAT debate.

The iconic duo continue to draw polarizing opinions over which of the two is the greatest player. Brighton attacker Enciso has given his take and has sided with PSG forward Messi.

Enciso, 19, told TigoSports that although Ronaldo and Messi are both of his idols, he leans towards the Argentine hero. He said:

“My biggest idols? Messi and Ronaldo. If I have to choose one it’s Messi.”

Lionel Messi, 35, has sealed his status as the GOAT for many after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight games during the tournament, earning the Golden Ball award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, struggled in Qatar unable to follow his longtime rival to the final. His Portugal side exited in the quarterfinals with the Al Nassr striker managing just one goal throughout the competition.

The legendary duo's rivalry has dominated world football over the past two decades. They locked horns during the heights of their times at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Messi bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for the Blaugrana, while Ronaldo managed 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 matches for Los Blancos. Their feud will likely never be repeated as two of the greatest in history have gone toe to toe during their illustrious careers.

Enciso is only just starting his footballing career and has impressed at Brighton this season. He scored an iconic goal for the Seagulls in a 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City.

That goal holds similarities to the type of goal Ronaldo would typically score, smashing the ball from well outside the box. However, Enciso has chosen Messi and his decision has gone down well with fans.

One fan thinks the young attacker is destined for a phenomenal career:

"This kid is destined for greatness."

Another fan saluted the Brighton forward for acknowledging Lionel Messi as the better player:

"A true baller recognises the (goat)."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Enciso's take on the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry:

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Lionel Messi to join him in the Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could forge battle in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed the possibility of reigniting his rivalry with Lionel Messi in the Saudi Pro League. The Argentine is leaving PSG when his contract expires at the end of June.

Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Al Hilal with Al-Za'eem reportedly willing to offer him €500 million per year. This trumps the reported €200 million Ronaldo earns at Al Nassr.

Despite this, the Portuguese icon has talked up his foe's potential arrival in the Middle East. Messi and Ronaldo's former teammate Karim Benzema are both linked with moves to the Saudi League and he thinks they will improve it. He said (via Football Transfers):

"If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players', they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit,"

Cristiano Ronaldo became the biggest name to arrive in Saudi football when he joined Al Nassr in January. He has gone on to score 14 goals in 19 games and could be the catalyst for an influx of world-class talent.

