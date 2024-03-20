"Destined for greatness", "True Messi disciple" - Fans react as breakout Barcelona star names Lionel Messi as his footballing idol

Fans have reacted as Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal named club legend Lionel Messi as his idol.

Yamal, 16, has exuded performances, consistency and temperament belying his tender years, eliciting comparisons with some of the best players, like Messi, to have turned up for the Blaugrana.

Since his senior debut last season, Yamal has become a first-team regular for Xavi's side, bagging six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions. starting 20 times. He went without a goal contribution in his lone appearance last season - a seven-minute cameo in a 4-0 La Liga home win over Real Betis.

In a recent interaction with Marca (as per Albiceleste Talk), Yamal enthused fans by naming Messi as his role model. The interaction went as follows:

"Your role model?": "Messi"

"Who would you like to get a shirt from?": "Messi"

"Who would you like to eat with?": "Messi"

Fans went ga ga with his responses, with one tweeting:

"Destined for greatness"

Another chimed in:

"Lool. A true Messi disciple"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Lamal also made his senior debut for Spain this season, becoming their youngest-ever goalscorer, scoring twice in four games in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

A look at Lionel Messi's record at Barcelona

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is undisputably the greatest player to play for Barcelona. During a record-breaking 17-season stint, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners scored goals and won titles and accolades galore.

In 778 games across competitions, the diminutive Argentine bagged a staggering 672 goals and 303 assists - all three being record tallies - for the Blaugrana. He won a record 10 La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles and won six of his record eight Ballon d'Or titles while at the club.

Messi's best season for Barcelona was in 2011-12 when he bagged a stunning 73 goals and 32 assists in 60 games across competitions. Unfortunately, Barca missed out on the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Now at Inter Miami, the 36-year-old has five goals and two assists in five games across competitions since joining them last summer following a two-season stay at PSG.