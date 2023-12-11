“Did not harass or bother me” - Cristiano Ronaldo admits people in other countries ‘cross their limits’ compared to ‘very nice’ fans in Saudi

Cristiano Ronaldo recently praised the people in Saudi Arabia, stating that they never cross their limits by harassing or inconveniencing him.

The Portuguese legend joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated in November 2022. As per GOAL, the former Real Madrid attacker will receive wages of $75 million a year for 2.5 years.

Before joining the Saudi Pro League side, Ronaldo played for European giants like Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Sporting CP. He is one of the most recognizable football stars in the world and must have had to deal with some overzealous fans over the course of his career.

Addressing the hospitality and behavior of the people in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo said (via @9NFCBALL on X):

"People here in Saudi Arabia are very nice and did not harass or bother me, unlike other countries and places where many people cross their limits."

Since joining the Knights of Najd, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 40 appearances across different competitions, bagging 33 goals and 12 assists. This season, the Portuguese forward is leading the race for the highest scorer with 16 goals in the leaguea. Moreover, he's also the joint top assist provider in the league alongside Alvaro Medran (8).

Former Real Madrid superstar didn't include Cristiano Ronaldo in his Dream XI

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema recently named his Dream XI, from which he excluded the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but included himself.

Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid earlier this summer, shared a fiery rivalry with Lionel Messi, who represented Barcelona, between 2009 and 2021. On the other side, the Frenchman shared the dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu with Cristiano Ronaldo for nine seasons.

Messi and Ronaldo dominated world football for almost two decades, winning a total of 13 Ballons d'Or accolades. However, they failed to find a spot in Benzema's dream XI. The Frenchman's Dream Xi is (via Al-Ittihad’s social media channels):

Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Claude Makelele, Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Karim Benzema.

Before Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad, he spent 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. During that time, he made 648 appearances for Real Madrid and bagged 354 goals and 165 assists.