"Did we learn nothing?" "3 down by half-time" - Manchester United identify 2 weak links in starting XI for crunch PL clash against Newcastle

Manchester United fans have questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to start Diogo Dalot and Wout Weghorst in their crunch clash with Newcastle United.

The Red Devils travel to St James' Park looking to beat the Magpies for the second time this season today (April 2). Ten Hag's men secured their first trophy since 2017 by beating Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final in February.

Ten Hag has selected his first team since the international break which has drawn some debate. David De Gea starts in goal, with Dalot joining Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw in defense. Meanwhile, Marcel Sabitzer, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield. Ten Hag has opted to go with Antony, Marcus Rashford alongside Weghorst in attack.

The Manchester United boss' selection of Dalot has concerned a fair few Red Devils fans. The Portuguese right-back has been the Dutch coach's first-choice in the role this season, featuring 32 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. However, he put out a disappointing performance in his side's 7-0 thrashing to Liverpool last month. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been in fine form but misses out on the matchday squad due to illness.

Meanwhile, Weghorst has been in topsy-turvy form since joining the club on loan from Burnley in January. The Dutch forward has managed just two goals and as many assists in 18 games. Anthony Martial has recovered from injury. Weghorst may be looking over his shoulder as the Frenchman looks to get back into the starting lineup.

One fan was unhappy to see Dalot starting as he was substituted in the win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, failing to deal with Allan Saint-Maximin:

"Did we learn nothing starting Dalot last time?"

Meanwhile, another fan has predicted the Red Devils to be in a precarious position by half-time

"3 down by half time? Or 4?"

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ten Hag's selection of Dalot and Weghorst for Manchester United's encounter with Newcastle:

Manchester United boss Ten Hag stresses the importance of the club being in the UEFA Champions League

The Red Devils are in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United have two routes available for them to qualify for the Champions League. The first is through the top four race as they sit third, holding a three-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle. Another passage to Europe's elite club competition is by winning the Europa League. Ten Hag's men face Sevilla in the quarterfinals this month.

The Red Devils boss has explained how the club need to be playing Champions League football. He said (via Football365):

“One thing let’s make clear, we have to play Champions League football,” Ten Hag said. A club like Manchester United has to act in the Champions League, so there’s no misunderstanding.”

Ten Hag added that the club are still an attractive proposition for players without Champions League football:

"But I think even when we’re not we are still attractive for players. I have noticed that also last year when we were not in the Champions League."

