"Did look more like their old selves" - Chris Sutton makes surprising prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool

BBC pundit and former footballer Chris Sutton believes Newcastle United and Liverpool will play out a draw when they meet this weekend. The two teams will clash in a Premier League encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday, February 18.

The Reds will enter this clash on the back of a 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield in their last league match. The victory over the Toffees put an end to their three-match winless run across competitions. However, they are still only ninth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will come into this match after drawing 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League last week. It was the Magpies' second draw in succession and their fifth in six league games. They sit fourth and are just two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Sutton believes another 1-1 stalemate is on the cards when Eddie Howe's team host the Reds on Saturday. The one-time Premier League winner wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Have Liverpool turned the corner with Monday's win over Everton? I am not sure about that. Jurgen Klopp's side did look more like their old selves, especially with the way they counter-attacked, but their defence was not exactly stretched."

He continued:

"The question with Newcastle is whether they are just running out of steam. They looked short of energy against Bournemouth last time out. Bruno Guimaraes, who is still suspended, is a big miss too. They just don't have the same control in midfield without him."

Sutton concluded:

"Liverpool are the only team to have beaten Newcastle in the league this season. I don't see them doing the double - but I am going to sit on the fence and go with a draw."

Liverpool recorded a last-gasp win against Newcastle United earlier this season

As Chris Sutton mentioned in his column, Liverpool remain the only side to have defeated Newcastle United in the Premier League this term. The Magpies have enjoyed a tremendous campaign and have only been held back by drawing half of their 22 matches.

The two teams played out a thriller in their first meeting of the league campaign at Anfield back in September last year.

Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead in the 38th minute with his first goal for the club. However, Jurgen Klopp's side equalized Roberto Firmino close to the hour mark. The match looked destined to end in a draw, but Fabio Carvalho popped up with an injury-time winner to seal all three points for Liverpool.

Newcastle will undoubtedly be looking to extract some revenge on Saturday.

