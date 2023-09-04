Did Manchester United legend Gary Neville cry during defeat to Arsenal? Viral image from commentary box explained 

A viral image of Gary Neville looking sorrowful in the commentary box during Arsenal vs. Manchester United has emerged online. That has raised the question of whether Neville was crying at that point in time.

United suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Gunners in their latest Premier League clash at the Emirates. After Marcus Rashford gave his side the lead with a splendid goal, Martin Odegaard equalized with an immediate effect within 35 seconds.

Kai Havertz saw a penalty decision in favor of him get overturned through VAR check in the second half. Alejandro Garnacho had a late strike, which looked like a potential winner, get disallowed by VAR due to offside.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus struck in injury time to hand Arteta's side a 3-1 win. Hence, one might understand that the defeat might be a tough pill to swallow for former Manchester United player Gary Neville.

However, he wasn't crying inside the commentary box. Rather, it was a cheeky move by Arsenal fans who put a crying filter on Neville's face to make it seem like the Englishman broke down.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the importance of the win against Manchester United ahead of the international break

Arsenal have now won three out of their four Premier League matches this season and the team are well positioned heading into the international break. They are two points below league leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta spoke about the importance of getting a winning result ahead of the international break. Speaking to the media after the clash at the Emirates, Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

“It’s a huge boost you know (to win before the international break). It’s four games. We deserved to win the four games, that’s clear, but to be fair the margins that we have in the later stages of the games are not big enough for what the team is doing."

He added:

“That’s something that we have to improve because you notice a lot of anxiety and you have to wait for a magic moment at the end and we don’t want to rely on that with everything that we do throughout the game.”

Arsenal will return to action on September 17 as they take on Everton at Goodison Park next. Manchester United, meanwhile, will clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in their next match after the international break.