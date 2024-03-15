"Did not sign him last season for four years with the intention to sell" - Ten Hag quashes rumors regarding Manchester United star's exit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dispelled rumors linking Marcus Rashford with a summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Daily Mirror, PSG are eyeing Rashford as a key summer target and are willing to spend £75 million on the Englishman. The Parisians reportedly want Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe, who will reportedly leave in the summer.

Ten Hag, however, has quashed those claims, telling the media that the club handed Rashford a four-year-deal last summer because he is a key component to their future. Speaking to the media ahead of the FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Liverpool on March 17, the Dutchman said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We did not sign him last season for four years with the intention to sell him now."

Rashford, since making his senior Manchester United debut back in 2016, has so far made 393 appearances for the club, scoring 130 goals and providing 74 assists. The Englishman, though, has not been in the best form this term, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

Despite his lackluster form, the 26-year-old is a handful when on song. Last season, Rashford showcased his undeniable ability, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag relishing the opportunity to play Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool is hands down one of the most intriguing fixtures in world football. A place in the FA Cup semi-finals only makes the stakes of the game higher.

Erik ten Hag is welcoming the challenge, judging by his words in the pre-match press conference. The Dutchman told the media (via Manchester Evening News):

"Some games are bigger than others. United vs. Liverpool is always a big game, especially in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. We are looking forward [to it]."

The two teams' Premier League form, though, couldn't have been more different. Liverpool are second in the table with 64 points from 28 matches, level with league leaders Arsenal. United are sixth with 47 points from 28 matches.