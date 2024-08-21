Dimitar Berbatov details the one concern he has over new Manchester United signing Matthijs de Ligt

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has praised the Red Devils' new signing Matthijs de Ligt and hopes the youngster can help the side. However, the Bulgarian is apprehensive about the Dutchman being able to cope with the physicality and intensity of the English Premier League.

A product of the Ajax academy, De Ligt was touted as one of Europe's brightest defensive prospects after he captained his side to the 2018-19 UCL semifinals. Big-money moves to Juventus (2019) and Bayern Munich (2022) followed, but he was never able to scale his true potential due to recurring injuries.

After falling out of favor at Bayern last season, United showcased a great interest in his services. On August 13, De Ligt was announced as United's newest signing, joining for a reported £38.5 million plus add-ons.

Despite having played 370 games at just 25 years of age, the Dutchman's ability to adapt to the EPL has got Berbatov worried. In an interview with Futbin.com, when asked if Matthijs de Ligt would improve the Red Devils' defense, 43-year-old Berbatov said (via centredevils):

"In a way, yes. My only concern for him is to stay fit. Obviously, Ten Hag knows him. They were at Ajax together. Then he moved to Juventus and then Bayern Munich. That jumping from team to team, some can argue against this, but the thing is that every team he went to, they became champions. So let's hope that it's good karma and he brings it to United."

"Outside of the jokes and funny things, he is a really good defender, so let’s hope he can stay fit – the most important thing for any player... Ten Hag will put faith in him and let’s see how he will start in the Premier League because it is a different beast. Let’s see how he will handle the speed and all the quick players coming against him," Berbatov concluded.

De Ligt made his Manchester United debut off the bench in the 81st minute in their 1-0 EPL victory over Fulham on Friday (August 16).

"I think that's the most important" - Manchester United star Matthijs de Ligt makes claim about off-field demeanor

Newly unveiled Manchester United star Matthijs de Ligt claimed that it is as important for him to be a 'kind human being' as it is to be a great footballer.

In an interview with the Red Devils' club website, the 25-year-old said (via United In Focus):

“I think that's the most important thing, besides being an amazing football player, also being a really good and kind human being. Because I think, in the end, that makes also the group and the team special. If you have a good group… obviously, you can say the truth to each other, but also have a good connection together."

Up next, De Ligt and Manchester United will be seen in action against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24).

