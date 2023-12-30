Dimitar Berbatov reveals what could force Erik ten Hag to leave Manchester United at the end of the season

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes Erik ten Hag could leave the club at the end of the season if they don't win a trophy or secure a spot in the top four this term.

When asked whether he sees the Dutch manager exiting Old Trafford in 2024 in an interview with Betfair, the Bulgarian said:

"If Man United don't qualify for the top four or win a trophy, I think he will leave."

Ten Hag joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 after leaving the Ajax job. The Dutch boss had a great debut season at Old Trafford. The club finished third in the Premier League table, four points ahead of fourth-placed Newcastle United.

They recorded 23 wins, six draws, and nine losses in 38 league fixtures. Manchester United also progressed until the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League last term, where they were eliminated by tournament winners Sevilla.

The Red Devils have been in underwhelming form this season and the Dutch boss has received a lot of criticism as a result. They are seventh in the Premier League standings, six points adrift of the top four.

United have had a dismal campaign in the UEFA Champions League this season as well. Ten Hag's side finished dead last in their respective group, winning just one game in the group stages, leaving them ineligible to continue in the Europa League.

Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Former Premier League forward Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to secure a win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30). The pundit believes the Red Devils will benefit from their momentum after their mid-week comeback against Aston Villa.

Manchester United won 3-2 against Unai Emery's men at Old Trafford on Boxing Day (December 26). John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker scored once each within the first half-hour, with the scoreline 2-0 at the break.

Alejandro Garnacho then grabbed a brace in the second half before summer signing Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal of the season and the match-winner.

Referencing the comeback win, Sutton told BBC:

"I really don't know what to expect here. Manchester United were phenomenal in their second-half comeback to beat Villa and I was really pleased to see Rasmus Hojlund get off the mark in the Premier League."

He added:

"As for Nottingham Forest, I don't know where their brilliant win at Newcastle or Chris Wood's hat-trick came from. What will both teams do next? I am going to go with United to maintain their momentum but I can't say I am totally sure."

Sutton's prediction: 1-2