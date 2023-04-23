Create

"Disgrace from top to bottom", "Harry Kane should leave" - Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur fall to embarrassing 6-1 defeat against Newcastle

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 23, 2023 15:07 GMT
Tottenham were humbled by Newcastle United
Tottenham were humbled by Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shocking 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United in their latest Premier League clash at St James' Park. Fans on Twitter were left stunned as they watched the action unfold.

Spurs found themselves trailing by three goals before the game even reached the 10 minute mark. Jacob Murphy opened the scoring in the second minute before Joelinton doubled the lead in the sixth minute.

Murphy struck again in the ninth minute to complete his brace. Alexander Isak joined the party soon, completing a quickfire brace by scoring in the 19th and 21st minute of the match. Spurs trailed by a score of 5-0 as the half-time whistle came to their rescue.

While Harry Kane did manage to pull one back at the start of the second half, Callum Wilson's goal made the scoreline 6-1 in the Magpies' favor.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Tottenham were thumped by Newcastle United in their latest Premier League clash:

Like if you think Harry Kane should leave Tottenham Hotspurs this summer#YoursToTake #BudweiserPremierLeague https://t.co/9KgV8JYpBP
@Carra23 On point. Were a disgrace from top to bottom. This is all the making of Daniel levy and those who wield power around him.
◉ 02' - Newcastle 1-0 Spurs◉ 06' - Newcastle 2-0 Spurs◉ 09' - Newcastle 3-0 Spurs◉ 19' - Newcastle 4-0 Spurs◉ 21' - Newcastle 5-0 SpursTottenham are getting embarrassed here 😬#NEWTOT https://t.co/iCin131yKV
Tottenham can't be a club, its got to be something else https://t.co/d4lYIFehLC
If Kane doesn’t leave Tottenham this summer, he has to be the most unambitious top footballer ever.
If one club had to fold from sheer constant failure and embarrassment it’s Tottenham. What are they here for?
Peter Drury : Tottenham Hotspur has turned to a hotspot and Newcastle keep on staying connected 😭 https://t.co/X4p2H8Kw8E
Newcastle 5-0 Tottenham under 30 minutes is absolutely beautiful to see🤣 https://t.co/6O9UTztYIP
Stewards force Tottenham Hotspur fan to stay and watch the whole game at Newcastle. https://t.co/nsUa8ecRFE
Can’t even banter Tottenham about their score line because that 7-0 Liverpool loss has scarred me for life.
Newcastle attackers seeing Tottenham defence https://t.co/efHecI2OoG
Tottenham against Newcastle https://t.co/vpL7Mxxu0P
Sofascore notification for the Tottenham vs Newcastle game. https://t.co/LPqqt2DvWK
Isak adds a fifth.#NEWTOT // 5-0
@SpursOfficial @gidikariuki 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@SpursOfficial This is the most embarrassing thing I have ever seen
@SpursOfficial https://t.co/Rf1OohL1hg
Tottenham at Newcastle https://t.co/FNqPZbxI71
Newcastle vs Tottenham in the first 9 minutes.😭 https://t.co/tGn92nFQzl
Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season⚽️Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger 🤯Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate
Doesn’t matter how shit we are, Tottenham will always manage to provide us with pure entertainment, those brothers are ass 😭
Commentator: "Tottenham are embarrassing themselves" No Sir, Tottenham are being embarrassed by Newcastle United.
Disturbing scenes at St James' park as stewards force Tottenham fans to stay and watch the whole game. https://t.co/dbDkycDNk8
Newcastle put THREE past Tottenham in the first ten minutes 🤯 https://t.co/urGElO24MF
Tottenham fans right now https://t.co/uCez5UfKnh
Newcastle vs Tottenham 😂😂😂😂Tottenham right now 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 https://t.co/PNL50HxZAt
Daniel Levy's recent comments about Tottenham striker Harry Kane seems ironic after the Newcastle drubbing

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer. The England captain is the club's all-time leading goalscorer and has reached many remarkable feats during his time at the club.

However, he is yet to win a trophy in his senior career. Given that Kane is already 29, the clock is ticking for him. Hence, the attacker might look to join a club that would give him better opportunities to win silverware.

Levy, however, recently claimed that Kane can win trophies with Tottenham. He said (via GOAL):

“He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs… But being a legend is also important. The fact that he’s top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium."

Spurs, though, need to get their bearings back together soon. The north Londoners are also in dire need of a new manager as Antonio Conte parted ways with them recently. Names like Julian Nagelsmann have been linked with taking up the role of permanent boss.

