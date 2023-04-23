"Disgrace from top to bottom", "Harry Kane should leave" - Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur fall to embarrassing 6-1 defeat against Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shocking 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United in their latest Premier League clash at St James' Park. Fans on Twitter were left stunned as they watched the action unfold.
Spurs found themselves trailing by three goals before the game even reached the 10 minute mark. Jacob Murphy opened the scoring in the second minute before Joelinton doubled the lead in the sixth minute.
Murphy struck again in the ninth minute to complete his brace. Alexander Isak joined the party soon, completing a quickfire brace by scoring in the 19th and 21st minute of the match. Spurs trailed by a score of 5-0 as the half-time whistle came to their rescue.
While Harry Kane did manage to pull one back at the start of the second half, Callum Wilson's goal made the scoreline 6-1 in the Magpies' favor.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Tottenham were thumped by Newcastle United in their latest Premier League clash:
Daniel Levy's recent comments about Tottenham striker Harry Kane seems ironic after the Newcastle drubbing
Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer. The England captain is the club's all-time leading goalscorer and has reached many remarkable feats during his time at the club.
However, he is yet to win a trophy in his senior career. Given that Kane is already 29, the clock is ticking for him. Hence, the attacker might look to join a club that would give him better opportunities to win silverware.
Levy, however, recently claimed that Kane can win trophies with Tottenham. He said (via GOAL):
“He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs… But being a legend is also important. The fact that he’s top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium."
Spurs, though, need to get their bearings back together soon. The north Londoners are also in dire need of a new manager as Antonio Conte parted ways with them recently. Names like Julian Nagelsmann have been linked with taking up the role of permanent boss.