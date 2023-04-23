"Disgrace from top to bottom", "Harry Kane should leave" - Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur fall to embarrassing 6-1 defeat against Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shocking 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United in their latest Premier League clash at St James' Park. Fans on Twitter were left stunned as they watched the action unfold.

Spurs found themselves trailing by three goals before the game even reached the 10 minute mark. Jacob Murphy opened the scoring in the second minute before Joelinton doubled the lead in the sixth minute.

Murphy struck again in the ninth minute to complete his brace. Alexander Isak joined the party soon, completing a quickfire brace by scoring in the 19th and 21st minute of the match. Spurs trailed by a score of 5-0 as the half-time whistle came to their rescue.

While Harry Kane did manage to pull one back at the start of the second half, Callum Wilson's goal made the scoreline 6-1 in the Magpies' favor.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Tottenham were thumped by Newcastle United in their latest Premier League clash:

Richard Thompson @RichieTee87 @Carra23 On point. Were a disgrace from top to bottom. This is all the making of Daniel levy and those who wield power around him. @Carra23 On point. Were a disgrace from top to bottom. This is all the making of Daniel levy and those who wield power around him.

#NEWTOT

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl Tottenham can't be a club, its got to be something else Tottenham can't be a club, its got to be something else https://t.co/d4lYIFehLC

BASH-AAR 🔞 @FaruqBashar If Kane doesn’t leave Tottenham this summer, he has to be the most unambitious top footballer ever. If Kane doesn’t leave Tottenham this summer, he has to be the most unambitious top footballer ever.

Sean @SeanDOlfc If one club had to fold from sheer constant failure and embarrassment it’s Tottenham. What are they here for? If one club had to fold from sheer constant failure and embarrassment it’s Tottenham. What are they here for?

Nungua Burnaboy @Views09 Peter Drury : Tottenham Hotspur has turned to a hotspot and Newcastle keep on staying connected Peter Drury : Tottenham Hotspur has turned to a hotspot and Newcastle keep on staying connected 😭 https://t.co/X4p2H8Kw8E

Bruno_UNITED @Bruno_UNITED1 Newcastle 5-0 Tottenham under 30 minutes is absolutely beautiful to see🤣 Newcastle 5-0 Tottenham under 30 minutes is absolutely beautiful to see🤣 https://t.co/6O9UTztYIP

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG Stewards force Tottenham Hotspur fan to stay and watch the whole game at Newcastle. Stewards force Tottenham Hotspur fan to stay and watch the whole game at Newcastle. https://t.co/nsUa8ecRFE

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Can’t even banter Tottenham about their score line because that 7-0 Liverpool loss has scarred me for life. Can’t even banter Tottenham about their score line because that 7-0 Liverpool loss has scarred me for life.

xL @logicfgs Newcastle attackers seeing Tottenham defence Newcastle attackers seeing Tottenham defence https://t.co/efHecI2OoG

M🍥 @Mo_utdred Sofascore notification for the Tottenham vs Newcastle game.

Sofascore notification for the Tottenham vs Newcastle game. https://t.co/LPqqt2DvWK

Jude🐓 @107THFC @SpursOfficial This is the most embarrassing thing I have ever seen @SpursOfficial This is the most embarrassing thing I have ever seen

𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 @Gaviball__ Newcastle vs Tottenham in the first 9 minutes. Newcastle vs Tottenham in the first 9 minutes.😭 https://t.co/tGn92nFQzl

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



Tottenham are a disgrace!



How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger 🤯



Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all seasonTottenham are a disgrace!How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger 🤯Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season⚽️Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger 🤯Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate

Mod @CFCMod_ Doesn’t matter how shit we are, Tottenham will always manage to provide us with pure entertainment, those brothers are ass Doesn’t matter how shit we are, Tottenham will always manage to provide us with pure entertainment, those brothers are ass 😭

WelBeast @WelBeast Commentator: "Tottenham are embarrassing themselves"



No Sir, Tottenham are being embarrassed by Newcastle United. Commentator: "Tottenham are embarrassing themselves" No Sir, Tottenham are being embarrassed by Newcastle United.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇 @254_icon Disturbing scenes at St James' park as stewards force Tottenham fans to stay and watch the whole game. Disturbing scenes at St James' park as stewards force Tottenham fans to stay and watch the whole game. https://t.co/dbDkycDNk8

GOAL @goal Newcastle put THREE past Tottenham in the first ten minutes 🤯 Newcastle put THREE past Tottenham in the first ten minutes 🤯 https://t.co/urGElO24MF

#BlackExcellence™🌍 @Sakhi_Afrika



Tottenham right now 🏿 🏿 🏿 Newcastle vs TottenhamTottenham right now Newcastle vs Tottenham 😂😂😂😂Tottenham right now 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 https://t.co/PNL50HxZAt

Daniel Levy's recent comments about Tottenham striker Harry Kane seems ironic after the Newcastle drubbing

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer. The England captain is the club's all-time leading goalscorer and has reached many remarkable feats during his time at the club.

However, he is yet to win a trophy in his senior career. Given that Kane is already 29, the clock is ticking for him. Hence, the attacker might look to join a club that would give him better opportunities to win silverware.

Levy, however, recently claimed that Kane can win trophies with Tottenham. He said (via GOAL):

“He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs… But being a legend is also important. The fact that he’s top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium."

Spurs, though, need to get their bearings back together soon. The north Londoners are also in dire need of a new manager as Antonio Conte parted ways with them recently. Names like Julian Nagelsmann have been linked with taking up the role of permanent boss.

