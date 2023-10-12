"Disgusting b*****d, we’re not interested" - Inter Milan ultras send strong message to Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku

Regarding Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan ultras have aired their unfiltered thoughts. The Nerazzurri faithful have made it emphatically clear they have no intention of lending an ear to the Belgian striker's side of the story regarding his exit from the club.

This unabated hostility comes after Lukaku, who is now on loan at AS Roma, looked certain to rejoin the Milan-based outfit during the last transfer window. Yet, rumors revealed that the Belgian international was concurrently in talks for a move to Juventus.

This led Inter to break off all negotiations, following their realization that he was indeed expecting a final offer from the Bianconeri. However, Turin did not pan out, and Lukaku took his boots to Rome for the 2023-24 season to reunite with Jose Mourinho.

While on international duty, Lukaku had an interview where he suggested that Inter supporters would be shocked if they knew his version of the events of the transfer window. Yet, Inter's Ultras have rebuffed the 30-year-old striker's attempts to clear the air.

In a brazen social media post, the leader of the Curva Nord faction didn't mince their words (via SempreInter):

“You disgusting b*****d, we’re not interested in what you have to say. We’re not interested in your justifications, we don’t want to hear your voice in the slightest. If you have the balls (I doubt it), show up at the Giuseppe Meazza. Milano is waiting for you.”

The Ultras have vowed to make Lukaku's return to Milan an unforgettable experience when Inter square off against Roma on October 29.

Romelu Lukaku discusses loan move from Chelsea to Roma

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has found solace in a loan stint at AS Roma, starting the season in goalscoring form. He has now broken his silence on the tumultuous events that led to his departure from the English club.

The Belgian international describes the ordeal as "shocking," stating that there were instances that pushed him to the brink of losing his composure.

He revealed at a press conference with the Belgium national team (via Daily Post):

“You know that I don’t like to beat around the bush. I will speak in time but if I really said how it all went last summer everyone would be shocked. There were moments when I really could explode, five years ago I probably would have done that too. Now I have concentrated on what I can do best – playing football."

Following his controversial summer exit from Chelsea, his remarks also cast a shadow over his eventual return to Stamford Bridge, whenever that may be. At Roma, the former Manchester United striker has scored seven times in eight games across competitions.