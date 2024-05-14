"Do it for North London", "We are in this together" - Arsenal fans react as Tottenham name XI to face Manchester City in PL clash

Arsenal fans on social media reacted as North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur named their starting lineup to take on Manchester City in the Premier League. The result of the game will have a big impact on the title race, with the Gunners praying for a Spurs victory.

City (85 points from 36 games) sit just a point behind Arsenal (86 points from 37 games) with a game in hand. This has led to a hilarious and peculiar situation, with many Gunners fans supporting their North London rivals for just one game.

If Spurs manage to beat City, Arsenal will have a huge advantage going into their last game against Everton at home. Even if the game ends in a stalemate, Mikel Arteta's side will retain the lead due to a superior goal difference - 61, as opposed to City's 58.

Gunners fans have seemingly switched their loyalties for just one game, and took to X to express their support for Tottenham. One fan wrote:

"Do it for North London."

Another added:

"We are in this together."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

One fan said, "I’m team Spurs today."

Another added, "Let's goooooo Tottenhaaaaam!"

Arsenal Fan TV's official account tweeted, "Great team, come on you Spurs."

"I'm on my knees," another begged for a result from Spurs.

Another added, "Make us proud COYS."

"Best club in the world.. Do this for Arsenal," another pleaded.

"Today, despite our rivalries, we, as Londoners, unite against a common intruder," another poetically proclaimed.

Former Premier League champion claims that he's tired of Manchester City winning and wants to see Arsenal win

Former Premier League champion Chris Sutton claimed that he's tired of seeing Manchester City win the league title, and that he wants Arsenal to win it this season.

Sutton won the EPL title with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, which in itself was an unprecedented feat at the time. He contributed 15 goals and 12 assists in 40 league outings, forming a potent partnership alongside Alan Shearer.

During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport's The Monday Night Club show, he proclaimed that he wanted Arsenal to lift the 2023-24 PL title. He said:

"I hope Arsenal win it, I'm sick of Manchester City having it all their own way. But they are that good, it's virtually been the perfect season [for the Gunners]."

The Premier League title race is set to go down to the last matchday of the season, with Arsenal and Manchester City engaged in a battle for the ages.