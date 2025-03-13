"Does he ever get to rest?", "Why are we playing him" - Fans react to Chelsea star's inclusion in XI for Copenhagen Conference League clash

Chelsea fans expressed their annoyance on X at Moises Caicedo being named in the starting lineup for their second leg Conference League Round of 16 clash against FC Copenhagen. The Blues secured a 2-1 win in Denmark and will be looking to seal the deal at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, March 13.

The Blues signed Caicedo in August 2023 for a British record transfer fee of £115 million. Although he struggled to find his feet last season, the defensive midfielder has become a permanent fixture in Enzo Maresca's starting lineup in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has played 32 of Chelsea's 41 games this season, with one goal and two assists to his name. He has made the most starts of any player in the squad (31), and has the third-most appearances in this campaign behind Christopher Nkunku (36) and Enzo Fernandez (33).

Fans were irked after the 23-year-old was included in Maresca's starting lineup against Copenhagen, letting out their vexation online. On X, @CFCKwabz wrote:

"Does Caicedo ever get to rest?"

@Cai_CFC wrote:

"Why are we playing Caicedo? Can we just give him some rest. Really surprised he’s (Maresca) playing him and Enzo (Fernandez)."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Caicedo is starting for what man," @ZTheBest33 wrote.

"Bro why Caicedo plays every single game? I hope we don’t regret that," @jasarCFC claimed.

@Tuaha_P20 hilariously remarked, "Caicedo, Sorry but looks like we gonna use you like a bar of soap!"

"Give Caicedo & Enzo a rest. They need it," @Nahzar_x wrote.

"When will Caicedo catch a break? I’m legit worried at this point," @inewtonjr wrote.

"Why are we stressing caicedo," @only1Lsg wrote.

"Is it a must (for) Caicedo to play every game?? He needs to rest or else ACL (injury) is around the corner," @Jimmykiwo claimed.

Goals from Reece James and Enzo Fernandez secured a 2-1 lead for Chelsea in the first leg away in Copenhagen. A win or a draw in the second leg will secure their passage into the quarter-finals, in which they will take on either Molde or Legia Warszawa.

"The most important one" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca makes claim about squad selection ahead of showdown vs Copenhagen

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has claimed that his side's progression in the UEFA Europa Conference League is his top priority at the moment. The Italian tactician asserted that the second leg of the Blues' Round of 16 clash against Copenhagen will be prioritized during squad selection.

Just three days after the game against the Danish side, Maresca's side is set to face off against London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League (March 16). While fans might argue that the derby is a much more important than the mid-week fixture, the 45-year-old seems to think otherwise.

Speaking to reporters prior to the game against Copenhagen, Maresca said (via Chelsea.news):

"The priority is tomorrow. For us, the priority is tomorrow because it is the next game and the most important one. After tomorrow, we will start to think about Arsenal, but for sure we will be focused on tomorrow's game."

