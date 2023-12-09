"Does his job really really well day in and day out" - Fans laud Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate for his performance in 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh

Fans are full of praise for the performance put in by Cristiano Ronaldo's strike partner Sadio Mane in Al-Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (December 8).

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Mane played a vital role in helping his side return to winning ways in the league. The Senegal superstar provided two assists in the game, one to Cristiano Ronaldo and another to Anderson Talisca.

Sadio Mane was excellent in attack on Friday evening against Al-Riyadh. The former Liverpool star made six key passes in the game and had a pass completion rate of 83 percent. He also created two big chances for his fellow Al-Nassr teammates which were grabbed by both hands.

However, Mane did have a few unpleasant moments in the game. He was caught offside on four separate occasions and lost possession 17 times during the course of the game.

Sadio Mane's incredible performance did not go unnoticed by fans on Twitter (X). One fan wrote:

"Sadio Mane is a baller! We lost him for no reason."

Here are a few more reactions from fans on the social media platform:

Sadio Mane joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 for a fee of around €30 million. He has made a decent start to life in Saudi Arabia and has formed a deadly partnership alongside Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As things stand, Mane has contributed nine goals and five assists in 22 matches across all competitions this season. This includes six goals and four assists in 15 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and assisted in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Riyadh

Despite Mane's brilliance on the pitch, it was Ronaldo who stole the show in Al-Nassr's 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh on Friday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored and assisted once as Luis Castro's side secured all three points.

Anderson Talisca also had a great evening, netting a brace and Ronaldo's international teammate Otavio also chipped in with a goal in the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo took eight shots in the game against Al-Riyadh of which three were on target. He ended the game with a pass completion rate of 82 percent and made three key passes.

Ronaldo is currently Al-Nassr's leading goalscorer and assist provider this season. The former Manchester United star has contributed 19 goals and 10 assists in 20 matches across all competitions.