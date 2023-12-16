“Does Xavi’s life depend on him?” - Barcelona fans unhappy after star player is named in starting XI to face Valencia

Barcelona fans have voiced their discontent over Robert Lewandowski's persistent presence in the starting lineup as they prepare to lock horns with Valencia in a La Liga clash on Saturday (December 16).

The legendary striker has been a figure of excellence in front of goal since he arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022. His tally stands at an impressive 42 goals in 65 appearances, a feat that has somewhat reduced the void left by Lionel Messi's departure.

However, even the most prolific of scorers can sometimes face scrutiny under the gaze of expectant fans. Recently, Lewandowski has found the back of the net eight times and laid out three assists in 14 La Liga fixtures.

His latest contribution was a goal against Girona in the 4-2 home defeat last weekend. Yet, this recent flourish of form follows a dry spell where the Pole's scoring ability seemed to wane. He struggled with a goalless month after a brace against Deportivo Alaves on November 12.

Fans' frustrations lie in Lewandowski's overall impact, as well as in the perceived lack of alternatives offered by the team management. Despite their unhappiness with the talismanic forward, he continues to be a fixture in the starting XI.

Barcelona release their starting lineup ahead of Valencia clash

This decision has stirred unhappy reactions on X, with one fan stating:

“Does Xavi’s life depend on him?”

This decision has stirred unhappy reactions on X.

Barcelona prepare for high-stakes clash at Mestalla against Valencia

Barcelona face a critical juncture in their La Liga campaign as they gear up for a pivotal encounter with Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday. The stakes are sky-high for Xavi's squad, who find themselves grappling with the possibility of a third consecutive loss across competitions.

This is a worrying trend for Barca following back-to-back setbacks against Girona in the league and Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League. Last weekend's 4-2 defeat to Girona in La Liga was a significant blow, leaving the Blaugrana languishing in fourth place, seven points off first place.

Barcelona's domestic form has been inconsistent, with points dropped in six of 16 games. As they prepare to face Valencia, Xavi's message to his team will be clear: the Blaugrana cannot afford any more slip-ups.