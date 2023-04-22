“Doesn’t get the respect he deserves”, “We getting cooked” – Real Madrid fans fume as Ancelotti refuses to name ‘gem’ in line-up against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid fans are puzzled to see Carlo Ancelotti not name Rodrygo Goes in the team's starting line-up against Celta Vigo. Los Blancos take on Celta in a La Liga home clash.

Thibaut Courtois starts the match in goal. Naco Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Eduardo Camavinga are the four defenders. Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Dani Ceballos are the three midfielders.

Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior are the three attackers against Celta. Fans, however, wanted Rodrygo in the first XI.

The Brazilian bagged a brace in Los Blancos' most recent game against Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Overall, his form has been impressive this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 matches across competitions this term. Hence, it is understandable why fans might have wanted him to start.

They vented their frustration on Twitter, with one writing:

"Bruh no Rodrygo. How will such a gem continue to play for us if he doesnt get the respect he deserves."

Another wrote:

"No Rodrygo, Camavinga LB and neither of Kroos or Modric. yup, we getting cooked."

Real Madrid enter the contest trailing Barcelona by 11 points in the La Liga title race. They have 62 points on the board from 29 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Carlo Ancelotti didn't name Rodrygo in his team's starting XI:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the Celta Vigo game

Real Madrid's position in the league table is rather unexpected at this point in the season. While they are second, the points gap with Barcelona is massive. Few would have expected Ancelotti's side to trail the Blaugrana by 11 points at this time of the season.

While the team's status as the reigning Spanish champions hangs in the balance, Ancelotti vowed that his team would fight until the end and try to come up with good results.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Celta, the Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' website):

“We have to do our best to pick up wins and fight until the very last game. We're in good form and every game can either confirm this or mean we take a step backwards. The league matches serve for this."

He added:

"The team is looking good and we have to keep proving this in the league games until the end. The goal is to fight until the very end in the league season and maintain the good momentum.”

While Real Madrid's chances of winning La Liga look thin, they are still active in the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos will play Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League and Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey.

