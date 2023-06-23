"Doing mad seva for their people", "Real ones" - Liverpool fans hail stars as they're spotted helping out their communities by taking part in charity

Liverpool fans have praised duo Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo after they spent the past few days helping out their communities.

According to Anything LFC, Nunez participated in a charity match in his hometown of Artigas in Uruguay. The match was put together to help collect food and supplies for local families in need.

Meanwhile, Gakpo has been in his father's homeland Togo. The Dutch winger has been helping children in need in the African country where child poverty is a massive issue. The Liverpool pair's charity work has been met with praise from fans as they spend the start of their summer breaks helping those in need.

The attacking duo arrived at Anfield over the course of the past two transfer windows. Nunez, 23, joined the Reds last summer from Primeira Liga side Benfica for a club-record £85 million including add-ons.

Gakpo, 24, arrived on Merseyside in January for £37 million from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven. Both have bedded in well to life at Liverpool and appear to be good-natured individuals when off the pitch.

Fans have reacted to the duo's charity work on Twitter, with one fan responding:

"These guys doing mad seva for their people man. Rated."

Another fan commented:

"Real ones."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the two Liverpool forwards helping out their communities:

Gabby Agbonlahor claims Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson looks a shadow of his former best

Henderson is reaching the latter stages of his career.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has opined that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has regressed. The English international had a topsy-turvy past season, providing three assists in 43 games across competitions.

Now aged 33, Henderson is entering the twilight of his career. He has been a mainstay in the Reds' side since arriving in 2011, making 492 appearances since then.

Agbonlahor thinks the Reds may need to make a signing because their skipper isn't the same player he used to be. He also touched on Fabinho whom he thinks has lost a yard of pace, telling talkSPORT:

“I think they need another sitter because Fabinho looks like his legs are going a bit, Henderson isn’t the same player he used to be.”

Henderson's contributions during his time at Anfield have somewhat gone under the radar amongst opposition fans. He has won the Premier League, the Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

The Englishman has been consistently one of Jurgen Klopp's side's most valuable midfielders. However, age may be catching up with the Merseysiders' captain.

