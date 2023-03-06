Create

"Doing a Ronaldo tribute", "Erik ten nil" - Twitter explodes as Liverpool make Premier League history with 7-0 Manchester United demolition

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2023 00:23 IST
Twitter exploded as Liverpool demolished Manchester United with fans claiming Cristiano Ronaldo tribute
Twitter exploded as Liverpool demolished Manchester United with fans claiming Cristiano Ronaldo tribute

Twitter went into meltdown, with many bringing up Cristiano Ronaldo, as Liverpool demolished Manchester United 7-0 in the Premier League on Sunday (March 5) at Anfield. Braces from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, and a strike from Roberto Firmino demolished the Red Devils.

The game was open from the start, but there was little inkling of what was to come. Bruno Fernandes and Darwin Nunez missed chances at either end after Alisson had denied Antony.

The floodgates opened when Gakpo expertly scored from an Andy Roberton pass in the 43rd minute. Nunez made it 2-0 with a powerful header at the start of the second half. Gakpo made it 3-0 in the 49th minute. Salah was the creator in chief as the Egyptian toyed with Lisandro Martinez before setting up the Dutch attacker.

Salah scored he fourth with a rocket of a shot with his weaker right foot. The Egyptian maestro is now the Reds' all-time top scorer in the Premier League, surpassing the legendary Robbie Fowler.

Nunez had one last bite at the United defence before being subbed off. The Uruguayan headed home from a Jordan Henderson cross to make it 5-0. Salah added to United's misery with his second of the night. Roberto Firmino came off the bench and got on the scoresheet to make it an evening to forget for the visitors.

Klopp's side now have 42 points from 25 games and are fifth in the Premier League as United suffered their worst league defeat since 1931, eliciting reactions from fans.

One tweeted:

"Liverpool doing a Ronaldo tribute lmaooo"

Another posted:

"Erik Ten Nil or summat"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Liverpool thumped Manchester United at home:

We don’t want top 4 we want 3rd. This match undoubtedly proves we’re better than them
The Erik ten Hag era has ended. twitter.com/manutd/status/…
Erik Ten Nil or summat #LIVMUN
Come on Antony just one completed cross https://t.co/pZPVPJHnrR
Antony anytime Robertson talks back to him https://t.co/iVV8P9Ux1A
Weghorst, Dalot & Antony id consider changing these 3 at some point
Manchester united needs someone who’ll utilize our chances. We played very well in the first half. Antony crosses isn’t going well. The Liverpool players are using Dalot side more so I think Ten Hag should bring in Wan Bissaka. Casemiro too should wake up. I believe Ten Hag still
Bruno Fernandes needs to be in the middle, and that’s that.
Need Bruno at 10. Weghorst got a lot of possession in that area in the first half, but doesn’t have the level of vision & execution of Fernandes. There is a massive amount of space in the channels & in behind. Get Bruno playing those passes. United win the game.
Just have no idea if Antony is the answer or not on that side. Clearly presses well, works hard, has some flair, but returns so little for how much of the ball he gets.
Bring Garnacho on and put Bruno Fernandes at the 10 position and we win this
CODY GAKPO GOALLLL YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS UP LMAOOOOhttps://t.co/0R8R6Onpbg
Cody Gakpo lights up Anfield 🎆 https://t.co/8NwZUV71iE
CODY GAKPO OPENS THE SCORING VS. MAN UNITED!!! https://t.co/4bRO5LkTYH
Man United fans made Gakpo compilations only for him to score against them. https://t.co/s3p1YxRkU3
Joy for Manchester United fans as they finally get to see Cody Gakpo score https://t.co/lEWxDKYrFK
GAKPO GIVES LIVERPOOL THE LEAD!!! MASSIVE GOAL!!!! 😱😱🔴🔴 https://t.co/DuB1kqksEz
Someone needs to wind up Darwin Nunez at HT to get him fired up in the 2nd half.
Of course Darwin Nunez has a “sniff my armpit” goal celly. Uruguayan Mary Katherine Gallagher 👃 https://t.co/aXoHH4p0TS
📸 Lisandro Martinez blocks Darwin Núñez's shot. Still 0-0 https://t.co/0Iae43h0i4
CODY GAKPO HAS ARRIVED 💥 https://t.co/YgHQ5Y1ViV
📸 Erik Ten Hag's face says it all🤬 #LIVMUN https://t.co/xZ5Q8P9OAV
Ten Hag your players could handle the pressure 😂 come on reds!!! 💪♥️🔴 https://t.co/qxAWAA5EzI
Ten Hag tactics vs Liverpool https://t.co/jnecsrVW96
Liverpool have successfully spelt Ten Hag. Give Ten Hag a hug for us https://t.co/2yYo5Iz9D8
People laughed at Rangnick’s comments about this squad remember that😂😂
Ten Hag against Liverpool today 😭 https://t.co/UTI9ObZt2N
Won’t say much. Hold that @tenhag https://t.co/7d3A4N0ehW
United vs Liverpool with Cristiano Ronaldo btw… https://t.co/kXMS7YrlcW
“VIVA RONALDO” chants at Anfield during the Liverpool vs Man Utd game.
Marcus Rashford Vs Liverpool Highlights 🔥 | 1080 HD | THE NEXT RONALDO 🥶 https://t.co/pEyntbA9ru
If you’re a Ronaldo fan enjoying what Liverpool is doing to Man Utd, Retweet this and comment SIUUU 😂😭 https://t.co/ifJMV2n2VS
Conceded 6 goals against this Liverpool side. oh my days what happened to our title contenders? I think Ronaldo might be the problem https://t.co/JdLvqEWePh
It is Ronaldo's fault... Quadruple!!!Jose Mourinho was sacked for losing 3:1 to Liverpool by the way. https://t.co/OVAumsphQm
Liverpool doing a Ronaldo tribute lmaooo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Liverpool clash

Ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season.

Ronaldo was used as a bit-part player by the Dutch manager. Speaking about his decision, Ten Hag said:

"I had reasons, they were obvious. And I knew also the consequence and also when it was a negative outcome from that game, which always is possible in football. But I'm not worrying. I sleep well, also in those nights, and I have to take the decisions in respect and in advance of the team and of the club. That is my job, and that is the responsibility I have to take, and I have to stand for those decisions."

The Manchester United manager now needs to regroup quickly after the hammering at Anfield.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...