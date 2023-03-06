"Doing a Ronaldo tribute", "Erik ten nil" - Twitter explodes as Liverpool make Premier League history with 7-0 Manchester United demolition

Twitter went into meltdown, with many bringing up Cristiano Ronaldo, as Liverpool demolished Manchester United 7-0 in the Premier League on Sunday (March 5) at Anfield. Braces from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, and a strike from Roberto Firmino demolished the Red Devils.
The game was open from the start, but there was little inkling of what was to come. Bruno Fernandes and Darwin Nunez missed chances at either end after Alisson had denied Antony.
The floodgates opened when Gakpo expertly scored from an Andy Roberton pass in the 43rd minute. Nunez made it 2-0 with a powerful header at the start of the second half. Gakpo made it 3-0 in the 49th minute. Salah was the creator in chief as the Egyptian toyed with Lisandro Martinez before setting up the Dutch attacker.
Salah scored he fourth with a rocket of a shot with his weaker right foot. The Egyptian maestro is now the Reds' all-time top scorer in the Premier League, surpassing the legendary Robbie Fowler.
Nunez had one last bite at the United defence before being subbed off. The Uruguayan headed home from a Jordan Henderson cross to make it 5-0. Salah added to United's misery with his second of the night. Roberto Firmino came off the bench and got on the scoresheet to make it an evening to forget for the visitors.
Klopp's side now have 42 points from 25 games and are fifth in the Premier League as United suffered their worst league defeat since 1931, eliciting reactions from fans.
One tweeted:
"Liverpool doing a Ronaldo tribute lmaooo"
Another posted:
"Erik Ten Nil or summat"
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Liverpool thumped Manchester United at home:
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Liverpool clash
Ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season.
Ronaldo was used as a bit-part player by the Dutch manager. Speaking about his decision, Ten Hag said:
"I had reasons, they were obvious. And I knew also the consequence and also when it was a negative outcome from that game, which always is possible in football. But I'm not worrying. I sleep well, also in those nights, and I have to take the decisions in respect and in advance of the team and of the club. That is my job, and that is the responsibility I have to take, and I have to stand for those decisions."
The Manchester United manager now needs to regroup quickly after the hammering at Anfield.
