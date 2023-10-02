Dominos Pizza take another sly dig at Chelsea for their recent goalless run in the Premier League

Dominos Pizza have taken another sly dig at Chelsea's lack of goals in the Premier League ahead of their clash against Fulham on Monday, October 2. They have mocked the Blues by claiming to have sold nearly 10 million pizzas since Mauricio Pochettino's men found the back of the net in the league.

The pizza firm have placed a van outside Craven Cottage, where Chelsea take on Fulham in the Premier League, with a counter that has already reached 9.8 million.

They had poked fun at the Blues last week and claimed 852,609 pizzas were delivered since Pochettino's side last scored in the league. Nicolas Jackson scored that goal in a 3-0 win over Luton Town on August 25. They have scored just five goals in six league games so far.

Expand Tweet

Pochettino has admitted that goals are their biggest issue right now but added that he is not worried. The Argentine claimed that he was disappointed but believed that they were playing well. He said (via Football.London):

"I think we are playing well but in the last few weeks we need to be more clinical in front of goal, that's why we don't have the points we deserve."

"I am disappointed because I think many teams with less, score more and that is why we feel bad, because the players deserve more, the team deserve more. But the only way to find what we want is keep pushing, keep playing, keep doing the right thing that we're doing."

Chelsea scored against Brighton & Hove Albion last week in the Carabao Cup third round and Jackson's lone goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win. However, the striker is unavailable today as he is suspended.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea player to 'grow up' following Aston Villa loss

Mauricio Pochettino has urged his Chelsea players to 'grow up' after their defeat to Aston Villa last week. He claims that the mistakes are down to inexperience and adds that they feel disappointed at the situation they are in. He said:

"We need to grow up like a team, not only in an individual way. I think players like Nico who are so young and feeling the Premier League, they need time."

"In this type of game, we are competing and want to win and football is about winning. But also players, when they are young, need to learn, and experience and make mistakes. That's why we feel disappointed as there are too many situations like this."

Chelsea are 15th in the Premier League table right now. A win today would see them jump to 11th while a loss would see them remain two points away from the relegation zone.