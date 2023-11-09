"Don't believe he's good enough to play for a Premier League title winning team" – Glen Johnson suggests Chelsea should replace summer signing

Glen Johnson has suggested that Chelsea should replace summer signing Robert Sanchez to become a Premier League title hopeful.

The Blues, who have spent over £1 billion since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, lured Sanchez away from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £25 million earlier this summer. They decided to let go of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga prior to the Spanish star's arrival.

So far this season, Sanchez has featured in all 14 of his team's matches across all competitions. Despite keeping five shutouts, he has been scrutinized for his error-prone Premier League outings of late.

During a recent interaction with UK-based online bookmaker Betfred, Johnson was asked if Sanchez should be Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper in the long-term. He responded:

"I think Sanchez is good enough to play at this level, but I don't believe he's good enough to play for a Premier League title winning team. 99% of teams that win the Premier League have a world-class goalkeeper between the sticks because it always comes down to fine, fine margins and you need a goalkeeper that's good enough to bail you out."

Johnson, who played in 71 matches for Chelsea in his career, added:

"Robert's certainly a good Premier League goalkeeper, but title winning teams always have a world-class goalkeeper and I don't believe Robert is in that bracket just now."

Last month, 90min stated that Mauricio Pochettino's outfit are monitoring two shot-stoppers. They scouted Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili and Athletic Bilbao ace Unai Simon during a La Liga contest.

Glen Johnson opines on Chelsea new boy

During an interview with Betfred, Glen Johnson was queried to share his thoughts on £115 million summer signing Moises Caicedo's start to life at Stamford Bridge. He replied:

"He's doing okay. If there wasn't all the hype regarding the bidding war between Chelsea and Liverpool and costing over £100 million, then I think everybody would be saying that he's doing alright. I don't believe he's lived up to the hype, but that's not his fault."

Caicedo, 22, was a part of a transfer saga in the summer transfer window. He was on the radar of the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, but he ultimately decided to snub all potential suitors to join the Blues.

A 36-cap Ecuador international, Caicedo has featured in 829 minutes of action for the Blues this season. He has started nine of his 12 overall appearances, helping them register seven wins along the way.