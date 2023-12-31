"Don't disappoint me", "He's not the answer" - Arsenal fans unhappy as 23-year-old star starts in unnatural position for PL fixture against Fulham

Fans have reacted to Arsenal starting Jakub Kiwior starting in the Premier League game at Fulham on Sunday (December 31).

The Gunners are coming off a 2-0 midweek home defeat to West Ham United, squandered an opportunity to replace Liverpool at the top. Nevertheless, with the Reds done for the year, Mikel Arteta's side have another bite of the cherry to ascend to the summit going into 2024.

Trailing Liverpool (42) by two points and trailing defending champions Manchester City on goal difference, Arteta has rung the changes for the trip to Craven Cottage. Eddie Nketiah starts in place of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz replaces Leandro Trossard, while Kiwior, 23, comes in for the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Fans, though, are not pleased with the Polish player starting in an unfamiliar left-back role, with one tweeting:

"Kiwior, don't disappoint me, bud"

Another chimed in:

"As bad as Zinchenko has been this past month, I DO NOT like Kiwior at LB. He's not the answer."

Here are the top reactions on X:

Arsenal will have happy memories from their last league visit to Craven Cottage in March this year, winning 3-0.

"I fully trust my players" - Arsenal boss bullish ahead of Fulham trip

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

It's a short turnaround for the Gunners in the busy festive period, as they're back on the field in less than 72 hours since losing to West Ham United at home in midweek.

Nevertheless, boss Mikel Arteta has full trust in his group that they can effect a turnaround in fortunes and return to winning ways. The boss told Sky Sports (via BBC) before the Fulham game:

"We played less than 72 hours ago and are going to need a lot of energy to beat Fulham. I fully trust my players. We are generating so many situations, and when that happens goals will come. Today, hopefully, we will be more efficient."

The Gunners made a record 77 touches inside the West Ham box in the midweek game without scoring, something they would like to improve against Fulham.