"Don't judge me after two or three weeks" - New Arsenal signing urges fans not to worry too much about his price-tag

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has urged fans not to worry about his exorbitant price tag. The England international insists that he does not feel the pressure of being Britain's most expensive footballer.

The Gunners signed the former West Ham United skipper this summer for a whopping £105 million (including add-ons), surpassing Jack Grealish's £100 million move to Manchester City.

However, the record for the most expensive signing made by a Premier League club is held by Chelsea after they paid £106.8 million for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Declan Rice is loving life at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/VoLYcrx9tm 🗣 "I've felt at home already"Declan Rice is loving life at Arsenal

Rice insists that the price tag does not bother him. The English midfielder told ESPN (as quoted by GOAL):

"I think five years ago I'd be dreaming about where I am now. I don't actually think about it. It is crazy to think, 'Yeah OK, I've been sold for £100m,' but I haven't thought about it once. That's a price tag that is now attached to me. I just try to play football and enjoy myself. I don't try to put any added pressure on me."

He added:

"Me being myself is what's got me here. That isn't going to change now I'm at Arsenal. I'm still going to do things that I've done that have got me to Arsenal."

The Englishman concluded:

"In the end, judge me on the price tag then, don't judge me after two or three weeks. Hopefully, in the end, that's why I've come to Arsenal because I want to be a success and I want this club to be a success."

It remains to be seen how Rice will perform at the Emirates.

"I see him replacing Xhaka perfectly" - Bacary Sagna says new Arsenal signing will 'have a huge impact'

Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna believes Rice will have a huge impact at the north London club. The Frenchman also claimed that the England international is the perfect replacement for former Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka, who completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Declan Rice says it’s time that Arsenal ended their wait for a UEFA Champions League trophy. pic.twitter.com/Nwh0QVj3Oo 🗣️ “You go in the Champions League to win. You don’t go in to just take part.”Declan Rice says it’s time that Arsenal ended their wait for a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Sagna said on talkSPORT:

"He [Declan Rice] is probably one of the best midfielders in the world at the minute. His progress was amazing, his past with West Ham. I'm not surprised to see him joining, to me, what is the best team in England at the moment."

He added:

"Mikel Arteta did an amazing job and I think they will have another chance to show the world they can be champions as well. He's going to have a huge impact. Granit Xhaka is gone, so I see him replacing Xhaka perfectly."

Sagna spent seven years with the north London outfit, making 284 appearances across competitions while scoring five goals.