"Don't know why he is still in my club", "He doesn't offer s***" - Fans slam Real Madrid star despite their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid fans on social media have called out Lucas Vazquez despite their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in the LaLiga on Sunday, March 9. The Spaniard failed to contribute meaningfully during the game.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos as he placed his right-footed shot into the net in the 30th minute. Four minutes later, Vinicius dribbled past several defenders and scored an outstanding solo goal, giving Real Madrid a two-goal advantage.

Pedro Diaz of Vallecano placed his shot, which crashed against the crossbar and went into the net in the first half's added time (45+2’). Alvaro Garcia provided the assist. However, despite Vallecano's efforts to salvage a draw, the game ended 2-1 in favor of Madrid.

Ad

Trending

A brief assessment of Vazquez's performance could indicate that the Spaniard was subpar during the game. In his stint, he maintained a passing accuracy of 88% (43/49). He registered only one interception, one tackle and lost possession of the ball ten times (via Sofascore).

After the game, Real Madrid fans took to X to criticize the Spaniard for his performance, with one tweeting:

"I still don't know why Lucas Vazquez is still in my club.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The number of actions Lucas Vazquez destroy in this Real Madrid team.. I hope he knows it's his last season.,” another added.

"If Lucas Vazquez starts for Madrid in 2025 anything can happen,” a fan opined.

"I still don't know why Lucas Vazquez is still in my club.,” another wondered.

"Lucas Vazquez you're so s**t I don't even fkin believe how you have survived all this time at this club. If you have got an ounce of shame left leave the club this summer. Horrible horrible performance can't even put simple crosses in when you are supposed to be a RW,” another vented.

Ad

"I have 0 confidence with Lucas Vazquez on the pitch. He doesn’t offer s**t! What happened to that player we would call Cafucas? It’s embarrassing.,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Real Madrid's midfielder Luka Modric perform against Rayo Vallecano?

Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Despite not scoring a goal during the game, Modric proved to be the mastermind behind Madrid's victory. The midfield maestro was creative and was arguably the best Los Blancos player during the game.

Ad

Modric registered a passing accuracy of 90% (62/69). He provided four key passes, created one big chance, and won eight out of 12 ground duels contested.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid ranked second in the LaLiga standings, having registered 57 points from 26 games. They are level on points with leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand in the title race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback