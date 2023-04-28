"Don't start this again", "Can't take this" - Liverpool fans react as Jordan Henderson makes cheeky comment regarding long-term transfer target

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sent social media into a frenzy when he alluded to speculation over Jude Bellingham's future.

The English midfielder sat down with Sky Sports for an interview and was asked what his favorite song by The Beatles was. He replied:

"Hey Jude."

Henderson then laughed, realizing the hysteria that would build upon the response. He added:

"That's a bit controversial that at the minute."

Dortmund midfielder Bellingham was Liverpool's top transfer target for some time. The 19-year-old was their ideal midfield signing heading towards the summer transfer window.

Henderson and Bellingham forged a close bond during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with England. The Dortmund midfielder assisted his compatriot in a 3-0 last-16 win over Senegal. Bellingham's relationship with Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold was viewed as a key aspect of his potential arrival at Anfield.

However, BvB's £100 million valuation of Bellingham led to the Reds cooling their interest. They will now consider alternatives to the English teenager who has enjoyed a breakout season at Signal Iduna Park. He has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 39 games across competitions.

Many Liverpool fans were furious with the Premier League club's decision to step away from their pursuit. As the Beatles famously sang, the feeling among fans was that the Merseyside club 'were made to go out and get (him)'. That will no longer be the case, with Real Madrid and Manchester City now leading the chase for Bellingham's signature.

Reds fans are hesitant to get excited following Henderson's cheeky comment. One fan tweeted:

"No, Don't start this again."

Another fan is losing the plot amid Bellingham's transfer saga:

"Can't take this."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Henderson's hilarious 'Hey Jude' comment:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks up Europa League qualification

Jurgen Klopp on qualifying for the Europa League.

Liverpool are set to enter the summer transfer window in need of a rebuild amid their stagnating squad. The midfield has been an area of which they have struggled this season. It has coincided with the side bowing out of all cup competitions. They sit seventh in the league, seven points off the top four with six games remaining.

Europa League qualification looks the most likely outcome for the Reds come the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side will take what they get (via Eurosport):

"We'll take what we get. So that's how it is... It's not that we started the season said 'if we qualify for the Europa League it would be fantastic'. But this season has taught us a few things, and that's absolutely fine."

The Reds will next be in action against fellow top-four contenders Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 30). They are within one point of fifth-placed Spurs with a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes