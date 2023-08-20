"Don’t think he could of possibly fielded a worse team than that" - Chelsea fans react as Pochettino names XI to face West Ham in PL fixture

Chelsea fans are not happy with Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (August 20).

Pochettino's Blues started the new season with a credible 1-1 draw against Liverpool on August 12. New signing Axel Disasi grabbed his first goal to cancel out Luis Diaz's opener at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are on the road this weekend and face their west London rivals West Ham at the London Stadium. Pochettino will be hoping that his side can clinch their first three points of the season.

However, many Blues fans are not so confident about their chances after seeing the Argentine coach's team selection. He has made just one change to the side that drew with Liverpool.

Malo Gusto comes in for the injured Reece James at right wing-back, while Robert Sanchez continues in goal, with Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill in defence.

Ben Chilwell will captain the side at left-wing back while Enzo Fernandez is once again partnered with Conor Gallagher in midfield. New £115 million signing Moises Caicedo settles for a place on the bench.

Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka are in advanced roles behind Nicolas Jackson who is up front. The Senegalese frontman will be eager to get his first goal for the club against the Hammers.

Chelsea put in a fine performance against Liverpool last weekend, but some fans are frustrated not to see Pochettino ring the changes. One tweeted:

"I don't think he could possibly have fielded a worse team than that."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Blues' lineup to face rivals West Ham:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aims dig at Chelsea following Hakim Ziyech's move to Galatasaray

Aubameyang aims a dig at his former club.

Former Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has mocked his former club when congratulating Hakim Ziyech on his move to Galatasaray. The Moroccan attacker has left Stamford Bridge and headed to the Turkish giants on loan.

Aubameyang also left west London this summer after spending just nine months in the Premier League. He endured a dismal spell with the Blues, lacking form and wanting his way out of the club.

He has taken to Instagram to congratulate Ziyech for also departing Chelsea. However, he took a swipe at Pochettino's side in the process (via football.london):

"All the best my bro. Free Hakim *crying with laughter emoji* *fist bump emoji* *heart hands emoji*."

Ziyech spent three years at Stamford Bridge following a £33.3 million move from Ajax. He was unable to replicate his impressive form with the Eredivisie giants while in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old managed just 14 goals and 13 assists in 107 games across competitions. He found game time difficult to come bym as he started just nine games across competitions last season.