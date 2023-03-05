"Don't trust him" "Makes me nervous" - Manchester United fans identify weak link in starting XI against Liverpool

Manchester United fans are fuming to see Diogo Dalot start over Aaron Wan-Bissaka against Liverpool in their highly anticipated Premier League clash at Anfield on March 5.

Fans believe Wan-Bissaka, who has found his form again, is more reliable than Dalot. The Englishman has made 18 appearances for the Red Devils this season, helping them keep 10 clean sheets.

Dalot, on the other hand, has helped Erik ten Hag's side keep 14 clean sheets in 29 appearances this term.

David de Gea starts in goal for Manchester United against Liverpool. Dalot is in defense alongside Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw. Casemiro, Fred, and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield. Marcus Rashford and Antony will partner Wout Weghorst in the attack.

While fans are happy with the team, they are unable to digest Wan-Bissaka's exclusion in favor of Dalot.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Good line up but dalot makes me slightly neverous tho."

Another opined:

"Iwl i like dalot a lot but i don’t trust him he’s on the smalling scale for me."

Here are some of the reactions from Manchester United fans after seeing the lineup against Liverpool:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about playing against Liverpool at Anfield

The clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Anfield is one of the most highly-anticipated fixtures of the season. Ten Hag has faced the Reds at the prestigious ground only once before, in a closed-door UEFA Champions League clash during his time at Ajax. The hosts won the group-stage game 2-1.

Speaking about his expectations of facing Jurgen Klopp's side in a Premier League match at the Reds fortress, Ten Hag said (via United's official website):

"I know. I know. I've seen the games between Liverpool and Manchester United. I've been, I know what's going on there. I have been already in many hostile stadiums but it will probably be the worst - maybe. But I have been in other occasions too that are really hostile so I know what's going on there and I'm really looking forward and my players are the same."

The Red Devils were victorious when the two teams met at Old Trafford earlier in the season. That win arguably started their resurgence under the Dutch manager. They are currently third in the Premier League table with 49 points from 24 matches.

The Reds, on the other hand, are currently sixth in the Premier League. They are trailing United by 10 points, having amassed 39 points in 24 matches.

