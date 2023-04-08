“Don’t do this to us,” “I’m not a religious man” – Manchester United fans worry about ‘big concern’ despite 2-0 win against Everton

Manchester United managed to earn a 2-0 win over Everton in their Premier League home clash, but fans were left concerned about Marcus Rashford. The star forward was forced off the field with an injury in the later stages of the match. The English attacker was replaced by Dutch striker Wout Weghorst.

Rashford was in the thick of things as he provided the assist for Anthony Martial's goal in the 71st minute of the match. The 25-year-old has been in great form throughout the course of the season, scoring 27 goals and providing 10 assists in 47 matches across competitions.

However, any potential absence of the player due to a fitness issue could be massively detrimental to the Red Devils. With Manchester United set to take on Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg clash on April 13, fans are left worried about Rashford's injury.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"RASHFORD DONT DO THIS TO US."

Another claimed that while he is not a religious man, he had no option but to pray that the Englishman doesn't have a spell on the sidelines.

"I'm not a religious man whatsoever but praying [for] Marcus Rashford will be okay."

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter after Marcus Rashford was forced off the field against Everton:

Shells Man🎶 @SirShells Will Rashford be back on Thursday?🥺 Will Rashford be back on Thursday?🥺

Sulav Acharya @sulav2060 Dont you dare rashford Dont you dare rashford 😭

Not the result we wanted fc @pikaimufc 3 points is a great result but Rashford injury is going to be a big concern for us. 3 points is a great result but Rashford injury is going to be a big concern for us.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge And that's why Rashford should have been taken off.... And that's why Rashford should have been taken off....

Trey @UTDTrey RASHFORD DONT DO THIS TO US RASHFORD DONT DO THIS TO US

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll I'm not a religious man whatsoever but praying Marcus Rashford will be okay. I'm not a religious man whatsoever but praying Marcus Rashford will be okay. 🙏 https://t.co/ddhwmhQPqW

Paul Scholes claimed Erik ten Hag hasn't used Manchester United's squad enough

After Marcus Rashford's latest knock, many stated that the Englishman should have been withdrawn earlier. Paul Scholes believes using the full strength of his squad is something that Ten Hag hasn't quite done this season.

Speaking on BT Sport, Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Something I don’t think Ten Hag has done is use his squad enough. When players have come into a game, they’ve really struggled at first to pick up the pace a bit and there’s a few of those positions - Malacia at left-back."

Scholes also claimed that Harry Maguire has also been under-used by Ten Hag. The Red Devils, though, momentarily moved into the third place in the league table with the win against the Toffees.

