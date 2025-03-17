"Don't wanna see him after this season", "He is a disaster" - Fans slam Manchester United star despite 3-0 win over Leicester

Manchester United fans online have slammed Christian Eriksen despite their 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday (March 16). Eriksen struggled to create chances and enhance the transition of the ball from the midfield to the attack during the game.

This led to criticism concerning his performance on social media, with some fans suggesting that the Danish midfielder should be axed from United.

Rasmus Hojlund broke the deadlock for United in the 28th minute, smashing his shot into the net following a precise pass from Bruno Fernandes. In the 67th minute, Alejandro Garnacho doubled the Red Devils' lead as he placed his shot in the back of the net after being set up by Fernandes.

In the 90th minute, Diogo Dalot dribbled past his opponent and delivered the ball to Fernandes, who rifled his shot into the net. Thus, the game ended 3-0 in favor of Manchester United.

In 69 minutes on the pitch, Eriksen maintained a passing accuracy of 72% (21/29), provided one key pass, registered two shots off target, and lost possession of the ball 14 times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans vented their frustration with Eriksen's performance on X, with one tweeting:

"I don’t wanna see Eriksen after this season."

"Eriksen leave football before football leaves you what is this performance man," another asked.

"I'm convinced Jack Fletcher or Moorhouse would contribute more and be less of a risk than Eriksen," a fan opined.

"Eriksen is not it anymore, unfortunately," another chimed in.

"Eriksen has been absolutely muck," another said.

"Eriksen is a disaster. How Collyer isn’t starting I don’t know," wrote another.

How did Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes perform against Leicester City?

Leicester City FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Fernandes put in a remarkable shift during the game as he scored one goal and provided two assists. The Portuguese is arguably in top form, having scored five goals in his last three games for the Red Devils.

In his stint, Fernandes registered a passing preciseness of 85% (47/55). He provided six key passes, registered one shot on target, and won six out of nine duels contested (via Sofascore)

The Red Devils skipper has netted eight goals and nine assists in 28 Premier League games this season. Having picked up three points United have climbed to 13th in the standings. They have registered 37 points from 29 league games so far.

