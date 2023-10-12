“Dude is crazy”, “Legend” - Fans react as IShowSpeed does Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration while playing street cricket in Virat Kohli jersey

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are reacting as IShowSpeed hit Cristiano Ronaldo's siuuu celebration after hitting a four when playing street cricket, wearing Virat Kohli's jersey.

Speed is a popular streamer and attends big sporting events throughout the globe. After being a constant presence during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Speed has now arrived in India for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He joined up with a set of fans to play street cricket and wore India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli's jersey. His batting skills, though, might need some polishing. Speed missed the first ball in the video but managed to hit the next one for a boundary.

He then went on to channel his inner Cristiano Ronaldo by hitting the Portuguese's celebration.

Speed is a well-known Ronaldo fan and reached seventh heaven when he finally managed to meet the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in person earlier this year. The popular YouTube star rarely misses an opportunity to hit the siuuu.

He didn't pass on the chance to do so, even when playing cricket. Speed's celebration has sent fans into hysteria, as one of them commented on the video:

"Legend."

Another netizen wrote:

"This dude is crazy."

Here are some of the best reactions on X after Speed's video surfaced:

Virat Kohli showed his support for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's World Cup exit

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was perhaps the most torrid phase of Cristiano Ronaldo's glowing career. He suffered from a lack of form and was even benched for Portugal's knockout games.

The whole world turned against the Portugal captain and ridiculed him after the 2016 European champions were eliminated from the quarterfinals of the World Cup by Morocco. Virat Kohli, though, stood by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, showing his support.

Kohli wrote on social media (via The Mint):

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god."

Virat Kohli has rarely shied away from showing his fandom for Cristiano Ronaldo. Much like the Portuguese, Kohli is a dedicated athlete and takes special care of his fitness. Both superstars have achieved the status of legends in their respective sports.