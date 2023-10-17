"Easily the best player in the world", "Ballon d'Or 2024 loading" - Fans laud Real Madrid man for sensational performance on international duty

Fans have lauded Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham for his impressive performance in England's 3-1 home win over Italy in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday (October 17).

Gianluca Scamacca had fired the reigning champions in front inside 15 minutes, but Harry Kane's 32nd-minute penalty for a foul on Bellingham restored parity for The Three Lions.

Bellingham then set up Marcus Rashford to put Gareth Southgate's side ahead 12 minutes into the second period. Kane confirmed the win with a breakaway third in the 77th minute as England did the double over Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The win confirmed The Three Lions' berth in the Germany finals next year. Although Bellingham didn't bag a goal on the night, he dished out an impressive performance.

In 85 minutes of action, the Los Blancos new signing had 60 touches of the ball, made 30/34 accurate passes, two key passes and one cross. Bellingham also created one big chance, made 3/4 dribbles, won 7/11 ground duels and 1/2 aerial duels, and made three interceptions.

Fans lauded the 20-year-old for his stellar outing, with one terming him the best player in the world, tweeting:

"Easily the Best player in the world"

Another chimed in:

"The best player in the world at the moment. Ballon d'Or 2024 loading ..."

Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Bellingham now has two goals and three assists in 26 games for England.

How has Jude Bellingham fared for Real Madrid this season?

Jude Bellingham has made a rousing start to life at Real Madrid since joining them this summer in a deal worth €103 million from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

In 10 games across competitions, Bellingham has bagged 10 goals and three assists. That includes eight goals and two assists in eight games in the league, where Real Madrid are atop the standings after nine games.

The Englishman's two other goals and an assist have come in two outings in the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's side are top of their group and looking to win a record-extending 15th title.