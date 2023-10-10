“Embarrassing on and off the pitch”, “Make that career change” – Fans call out Manchester United star for latest photoshoot alongside wife

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof recently posed in a photoshoot alongside his wife Maja Nilsson Lindelof for Vogue, drawing reactions from fans.

The popular couple were dressed in black attire for the series of pictures, which was shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) handle UtdXclusive:

Several fans seemingly appeared unhappy with the photoshoot, possibly inidcating their frustration at the player not performing well on the pitch while continuing to partake in off-field activities.

One tweeted:

"Embarassing on and off the pitch lol"

Another chimed in:

"Quickly make that career change. Finally good at something."

Here's some of the top reactions:

Lindelof's team have suffered on-field this season, losing six of their 10 games across competitions. They're tenth in the Premier League with 12 points and are bottom of their group in the UEFA Champions League, losing both games (against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray).

Lindelof has played a few games in the starting XI despite being a rotational player under manager Erik ten Hag due to the injury-plagued backline at Manchester United.

United recorded a much-needed win against Brentford ahead of the international break. They scored twice in injury time, through substitute Scott McTominay, to secure a comeback 2-1 win.

Victor Lindelof has a big chance to impress Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this season

United's poor start to the new season can be partly explained by their injury-plagued backline. Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Aaron-Wan Bissaka are four first-choice defenders currently out due to injury.

While that has led United to suffering at the back, it also provides a chance to squad players like Victor Lindelof to impress manager Ten Hag with good performances. The Swede is likely to get a run of games with the transfer window now closed.

Lindelof will likely start all three of Manchester United's remaining games in October - Sheffield United (October 21), Copenhagen (October 24) and Manchester City (October 29).