Emmanuel Petit lauds Mikel Arteta and Arsenal stars for helping summer signing get over his 'nightmare' spell at Premier League rivals

Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has lavished praise on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and his group of players for helping Kai Havertz shrug off his underwhelming spell at Chelsea.

Havertz, 24, sealed a permanent switch to the Emirates Stadium in a potential £65 million deal earlier this summer, ending a three-year stint at Chelsea. He struggled to find his feet in his initial few months at the Gunners, but he has lately found form for his new club. The midfielder has bagged two goals in his last two appearances.

During a chat with British online bookmaker Lord Ping, Petit was asked to opine on Havertz's current situation at the north London outfit. He replied (h/t Football365):

"He came to Arsenal with a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders and he was still carrying a lot of mental baggage after a dreadful season at Chelsea. Game after game, he was criticised heavily in the press. I think Havertz has had quite an unsettled couple of years. It was a nightmare for him at Chelsea last year and you could see that when he came, he was still affected by that."

Petit hailed Arteta for the way the tactician handled Havertz's situation:

"I said a few weeks ago that Arteta should put him on the bench to relieve him of the pressure on his shoulders; try and give him minutes slowly. I think that step-by-step approach has brought the best out of him, and recently helped him rebuild his confidence."

Suggesting Arsenal's locker room to be a fine fit for Havertz, Petit said:

"Havertz is in the right place. The Arsenal dressing room is the best dressing room that he could be in as a player. The group are very humble guys who love to play together with a great team spirit, which is exactly what he would have needed after the challenges he has faced over the last couple of years."

So far this campaign, the German has scored three goals and provided one assist in 21 overall appearances, including 15 starts, for his team.

Arsenal hoping to rope in Mexican attacker

According to L'Equipe, Arsenal are interested in adding Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez to their ranks. However, they are set to face tough competition from arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the future.

Gimenez, who joined Feyenoord from Mexican side Cruz Azul for over £5 million in 2022, has lately turned a lot of heads with his clinical outings. The 22-year-old has netted a whopping 18 goals and registered three assists in 17 appearances across competitions this season.

Last term, the 23-cap Mexico international guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title. He contributed 23 goals and three assists in 45 games.