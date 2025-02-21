"End of the road", "Quarter finals here we come" - Fans react as Arsenal learn UEFA Champions League round-of-16 opponent

Arsenal fans on social media have reacted after finding out their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 opponents. The Gunners will take on Eredivisie champions PSV in a two-legged encounter scheduled to take place on (March 4-5) and (March 11-12).

The Gunners who were in fine form during the group stage won six, drew one, and lost one out of eight games played. This saw them secure direct qualification for the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, PSV struggled during the group stage, they won four, drew two, and lost two out of eight games. This saw them finish in 14th place and they had to go through the playoffs round for a chance in the last 16. PSV secured a late 4-3 aggregate scoreline against Juventus to book their spot in the last 16 of the 2024-25 Champions League competition.

During the draw, Arsenal knew that they would face either Feyenoord or PSV, but their route remained unknown. However, they were drawn with the current Eredivisie champions.

Thus, Arsenal fans took to X to express their mixed reactions after the draw, with one fan tweeting:

"End of the road for you.”

"We will teach PSV a lesson they will never forget,” another added.

"Better lose to avoid humiliation with Madrid 😤,” a fan opined.

"I wanted Fayenoord to avoid Real and to revenge on Robin Van Persie🥲,” another expressed disappointment.

"Quarter finals here we come,” wrote another.

The Gunners would face Atletico or Real Madrid in the quarterfinals if they eliminate PSV.

How has Arsenal performed in the Premier League this season?

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

In the Premier League this season, the Gunners are arguably the only team that are strongly contending for the title with Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's men have also been impressive despite numerous injury setbacks in the squad.

The Gunners are ranked second in the standings having registered 53 points from 25 league games this season. They have a game in hand and are eight points behind leaders Liverpool in the title race.

The Gunners have scored 51 goals in attack and conceded only 22 goals in defense leading to a goal difference of 29. If they can remain consistent, they have a decent shot at the league title given Liverpool’s inconsistency in recent weeks. Arsenal will take on West Ham United at the Emirates in their next Premier League game on Saturday (February 22).

